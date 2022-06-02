How Budget committee MPs distributed projects

Lawmakers on the Budget committee and other government officials are in the eye of a brewing storm after it emerged that they used their influence to tilt budgetary allocations in favour of their respective constituencies.

Sources on the Budget committee have revealed details of the lawmakers (names withheld) whose constituencies and home districts benefited from what they have pigeonholed as “projects bonanza”, including the ex-officials to the budget committee, ministers with constituencies, and a section of Opposition MPs. Ministers who were involved have not been named.

The Monitor understands that a section of MPs who didn’t benefit from the projects in the 2022/2023 budget are now furious and have threatened to petition the House leadership to investigate their colleagues on the committee.

It is alleged that the committee members used their influence and raided the 2022/2023 budget after Finance minister Matia Kasaija and his team refused to bow to their demands, targeting specific projects, especially in the education and health sectors.

A number of districts such as Wakiso, Kampala, Mukono and others, according to a section of MPs and other officials privy to the distribution of projects, will not benefit from the construction of new schools as well as rehabilitation of the dilapidated ones.

For example, there is an ongoing fundraising drive to raise money to renovate the 115-year old Chadwick Namate Primary School in Entebbe, Wakiso, whose structures have received little government intervention since being set up in the colonial era.

A recent storm brought the school to its knees, leaving many structures either condemned or without a roof.

A similar situation prevails when it comes to the allocations analysed in the health sector. The Monitor understands that the MPs on the Budget committee influenced allocation of project funds meant for upgrading of health centre IIIs to IVs, rehabilitation of health centre IVs and construction, and equipping of selected health centres with maternity wards was shared.

Those who benefited from the projects but requested not to be quoted asked: “What’s wrong with us fighting for our people? Have you stolen any money? The money didn’t go to ghost projects.”

They also advised their colleagues who missed out on the projects to be patient and blamed the hullabaloo over projects on Ministry of Finance officials they accused of “mudslinging Parliament,” for no reason.

Finance speaks out

Weighing in on budget distortions, the Finance ministry spokesperson, Mr Jim Muganga, said: “The national budget making process is a grassroot to top consultative multi-sector, multi-agency effort,” adding that “When ready, the budget proposals are subjected to the scrutiny of Cabinet and further scrutiny by Parliament committees and eventually appropriation.”

“This process adds, removes and may overrule our proposals, and that is why we present them as draft. I am not, therefore, at liberty to comment about the process that committees of Parliament used to determine and agree to the forthcoming expenditure centres and related estimates,” Mr Mugunga said.

When presented with the list of the recipients and the projects, he said: “What I know is that the Ministry of Finance fulfilled its mandate within the law and the rest of wider government, including Parliament has a mandate to do their part...How effective or prudently this is done can only be determined through the vigilance of all of us impacted by the budget...Public inquiry into the budget is healthy and much recommended by the ministry.”

The largest share of the Shs48.13 trillion National Budget is towards the Human Capital Development programme, which includes health, education, and gender at Shs8.74 trillion.

Some of the MPs on the Budget committee that this reporter spoke to were unapologetic about the deals, insisting that it is one way to force the government to listen.

Kassanda North MP Patrick Nsamba (NUP) yesterday confirmed the move by legislators on the committee to prioritise their respective constituencies, saying it was an attempt to get government to listen.

He said they had showed the government the need to cover the entire country but they refused.

“What went on is because government is not responding. If we members fail to speak for the country, at least we can speak for our constituencies,” Mr Nsamba said.

He added: “If you can’t do for the entire country, mine will be worked on. What is needed is for the government to take schools seriously. Our government schools can’t be in a dilapidated nature permanently.”

Presented with arguments on the unfairness of the decision to other parts of the country without representation or influence on the budget committee, Mr Nsamba said it was up to their colleagues to be creative.

He added: “Our colleagues sit on other committees where they can have a say on other things such as roads and natural resources, let them allocate to their areas.”

Busiki County MP Paul Akamba attributed lining up of Kyabazinga Benevolet SS, Bugobi High School and Bubutia Primary School for rehabilitation and expansion, Nsinze Health Centre IV to a General Hospital and Namutumba Health Centre III to health centre IV to his lobbying prowess as a legislator.

“I think you need to take a look at the state of schools in Namutumba and specifically Busiki. It is appalling. It is one of those constituencies where children still sit under trees to study,” he said.

Mr Akamba said he has been lobbying long before the budget, and was not surprised that the projects from his constituency feature prominently.

Minority Report

Five legislators signed a minority report of the Budget committee. Of these, only Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Mun, FDC) and Ms Gorreth Namugga’s (Mawogola County South) constituencies didn’t benefit the members who authored the report.

When asked to explain what happened, Mr Ssemujju said: “We were in a retreat in Entebbe. We demanded a list of schools and health centres and it never came. The comprehensive list never came. I go to Parliament to legislate for the country and not my constituency. I don’t mind if the children in my constituency go to Nakawa to study but if that is what was done, then it is fraud and we shall demand for an explanation.”

Explaining what transpired, Otuke County legislator Paul Omara said the committee appropriated 100 per cent of the budget which was approved by the entire Parliament.

“The various projects went to support the people of Uganda who are represented by MPs. Unless you are saying the people of Otuke County are not part of Uganda or don’t deserve better healthcare or schools, then you tell me,” he said.

Some of the funded projects

·Mpanga Muslim SS

·Gombe SS

· Bulo Health Centre III

·Nganwa High School

·Kabira SS

· Kolir Comprehensive SS

· Kabwohe Health Centre IV

· Bitereko Health Centre

·Kasambya Quran SS

·St Benedict Catholic SS

· Kihihi Health Centre

· St Paul Kacwamango PS

· Kabbo Seed SS

·Agora SS

· Dokolo Primary School

·Aminit High School

· Rwoburunga SS

·Kyeshero Vocational SS

· Kyogo Community PS

· Kanyashande Primary School

·Kazinga PS

· Rushaka PS

·Kihihi Community SS

·Aloi Health Centre IV