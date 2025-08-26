How businessman was abducted and robbed of over Shs480m

Last month, Mr Festo Ivaibi, the founder of Mitroplus Labs and a prominent businessman, was driving home to Segguku on Entebbe Road when three cars suddenly surrounded his vehicle. Some of the occupants were armed with rifles and immediately put Ivaibi at gunpoint. Blindfolded, Ivaibi was forced into one of their cars. “I was in the back seat, and two people were pressing my head down. They claimed to be from the army and said they were taking me to a torture house. They asked for a ransom, but not in cash,” Ivaibi recalled.

His captors surprised him by stating that they knew he was a businessman involved in Crypto currencies and that he was wealthy. They then demanded he transfer $500,000 (approximately Shs1.8b) to their account. “They took my two iPhones, which gave them access to $120,000 worth of stablecoins (about Shs425.1m) and $18,000 (about Shs63.7m) worth of Mitroplus Lab’s meme coin, Afro Token,” Ivaibi said. At one point, his blindfold was removed so the kidnappers could force him to unlock his phone and gain access to his Crypto currency accounts.

After completing their mission, the captors dumped Mr Ivaibi about 11 kilometres from his home. He had no money, but managed to walk to Nansana Police Station to report the robbery. The Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said seven people had been arrested in connection to the crime, including five UPDF soldiers and an official from the National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira). “The suspects were tracked and arrested by the Defence Intelligence and Security, formerly known as the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI),” Mr Onyango said. He added, “The suspects used the Nira database system to obtain sensitive information about the businessman and tracked his movements over time to pinpoint his location.”

According to police, the Nira official collaborated with a well-known Crypto currency broker to recruit the UPDF soldiers for the crime. During interrogation, the suspects reportedly revealed that they had accessed Crypto currency wallets that lacked multi-signature authentication. The suspects also reportedly disclosed that the remaining funds were stored on the victim's mobile phones, which they later disposed of by throwing them into a pit-latrine. “We have contacted Nira regarding their personnel, and they have assured us that they will terminate his contract,” said one of the detectives. Investigators are currently working to retrieve the discarded phones from the pit-latrine.



