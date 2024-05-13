How Busoga moved from Kyabazinga fights to unity

The death of Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki in October 2008 marked a start of disunity in Busoga Kingdom.

This cropped from a disagreement over who should be the next king, with a section of Basoga fronting the late Muloki’s son Edward Colombus Wambuzi as his heir amidst resistance from others loyal to the family of the former Kyabazinga Wilberforce Nadiope whom Mr Muloki replaced.

On October 31, 2008, Prince Wambuzi was enthroned as the new Kyabazinga amidst protests from supporters of Prince Nadiope, who wanted his son, Prince William Gabula Nadiope, to become the next Kyabazinga on grounds that the Kyabazingaship was not hereditary.

This resulted in an election in which Mr Wambuzi defeated Nadiope after polling seven votes out of the 11 total voters constituted by the 11 hereditary chiefs chosen from the 11 chiefdoms that make up Busoga Kingdom.

The Nadiope group dragged Wambuzi to court, accusing him of being announced winner without getting the majority of eight votes out of the 11 votes as it had been enshrined in the constitution of Busoga Kingdom.

The Nadiope group secured a court injunction prohibiting Wambuzi from calling himself a Kyabazinga until the case was concluded but Mr Wambuzi defied the order by continuing to go to the office of the Kyabazinga at Bugembe Kingdom headquarters in Jinja City.

Court later ruled the case in favour of Prince Wambuzi but the Nadiope group declined to recognise the court ruling and declared him the rightful Kyabazinga.

This sparked a fight among supporters of the two groups for up to six years until when President Museveni and the First Deputy Prime Minister, then Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, intervened to stop the wrangle.

In 2014, the 11 hereditary chiefs, after a meeting with the President, convened at Bugembe Kingdom headquarters to conduct fresh elections of the Kyabazinga where Prince Nadiope and Wambuzi were tipped to present their candidature but Wambuzi did not turn up.

Prince Wambuzi from Bulamongi Chiefdom said he could not turn up for 2014 Kyabazinga election because the court had declared him a substantive Kyabazinga. His supporters continued to resist the kingship of Prince Nadiope.

But Prince Nadiope was declared the Kyabazinga and subsequently enthroned.

This open resistance dragged on for about six years as Kyabazinga Nadiope struggled to unite the opposing groups.

The Busoga Kingdom Spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange, said the wise leadership of Kyabazinga Nadiope worked to renew the unity of the kingdom.

Mr Ntange said when Nadiope settled in the office of the Kyabazinga, he ensured that all the 11 hereditary chiefs were brought on board to help him in unifying the kingdom.

Mr Ntange said Nadiope further formed an inclusive administrative wing of the kingdom where ministers were appointed from all the chiefdoms.

“Prince Nadiope, through his wise leadership appointed a credible cabinet comprising ministers from all the chiefdoms including one of his rival Prince Wambuzi. He appointed the second deputy prime minister, Mr Ahmed Noor Osman, who hails from Mr Wambuzi’s camp, to show that there is no more rivalry,” Mr Ntnge said.

He said because of the six years of fights over the throne in Busoga, when Nadiope was substantively enthroned, the subjects got tired of fighting and resorted to unity.

He said there has been government support for Kyabazinga that has made him popular to the people, making references on the construction of the Shs12b Kyabazinga Palace on Igenge Hill in Jinja North City Division.

Mr Ntange said the royal wedding of the Kyabazinga, which was also supported by the government, became a further uniting factor of the people in Busoga Kingdom.

“The arrival of the Inebantu (Queen) makes the whole union complete and the Kyabazinga can settle now. We thank him for bringing our mother Inebantu because we can now say the whole kingdom is stable,” he said.

Lat week, the Kyabazinga introduced the Inebantu to the President, who donated 100 herds of cattle to the Kyabazinga and 20 to the family of Inebantu.

However, the Forum for Democratic Change Vice Chairperson for Eastern Region, Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba, said despite the perceived unity, there were several problems that had not been resolved.

She said the kingdom has learnt from the past mistakes people were making and decided to start solving issues amicably.

“We have problems inside that kingdom but every effort is made to make sure that we solve them amicably. I cannot say that it is a problem-free kingdom but unity is there,’’ Ms Musumba said.

Ms Musumba said there is more work to be done to ensure that unity is maximally achieved because chiefdoms such as Bulamogi and Bukono are still disgruntled, although not affecting the growing unity in the kingdom.

The Coordinator of Kyabazinga Press Unit, Ms Esther Mirembe, said the setting up of systems in the kingdom has helped unity to prevail.

She explained that there are different people monitoring the development of farming at the grassroot, businesses and education development and that people now find a sense of belonging.

The Jinja City Mayor, Mr Alton Kasolo Okocha, said political people have been able to unite in appreciation of the unity associated with Kyabazinga subjects.

“Many people have more trust in the kingdom. Even us the politicians, we make sure that we associate with it because one can easily be rejected if he opposes the Kyabazingaship. In doing so, the unity increases,” Mr Kasolo said.

Mr Kasolo said Busoga Kingdom has created its brand that even the government does not want to see anybody disorganising it.

Mr Kasolo said the fact that Kyabazinga has opened up the kingdom for all people to live in, has cemented the unity since no one is being interfered with in the terms of settlement.

However, the former Royal Chief of Butembe Chiefdom, Mr Yasin Ntembe, said the unity talked about is being achieved illegally.

Mr Ntembe, who was dethroned and replaced by his brother John Batabane, said the right hereditary chiefs who elected Kyabazinga have been chased away from their cultural seats and this has left the legitimate ones, including himself, outside.

“Some legitimate chiefs like me, who were dropped, are still in a cold war with Nadiope to ensure that the kingdom is governed legally despite the fact that we are quietly pursuing this matter,” Mr Ntembe said.

Mr Ntembe said this fight will not stop until substantive chiefs have been reinstated in their chiefdoms.

The former Kagoma County Member of Parliament, Mr Frank Nabwiso, said the kingdom is not stable per se.

He said the institution has failed to come up with a strategic plan, fight for reinstatement of Busoga University and discuss the escalating poverty together with the low sugarcane prices that are affecting the residents negatively.