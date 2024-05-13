How Busoga moved from Kyabazinga fights to unity

Mr William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Gabula Nadiope IV, the Kyabazinga of Busoga and Mr Edward Colombus Wambuzi, the rival from Bulamongi Chiefdom. 

By  ABUBAKER KIRUNDA  &  Tausi Nakato

What you need to know:

  • One of the things Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope has done is to appoint ministers from all the chiefdoms to unite and work together. 