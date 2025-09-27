How childhood obesity has left Uganda in a dark place

At first glance, Kampala’s busy food joints look harmless. Plates piled high with chips, rice, fried chicken, and chapati attract crowds of young people at lunch hours. But behind the comfort of these meals lies a worrying reality: Uganda is quietly sliding into a problem of childhood obesity. The supermarkets with their litany of insufficiently labelled ultra-processed foods that many parents reach out for to pack for their children to nibble at on lunch breaks have not helped matters.

Why should we fear for our children?

A recent study by Unicef—an agency of the United Nations responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide—went to great lengths to capture the impact of consumption of unhealthy foods. From a database representative of 90 percent of children worldwide, one major finding of the nutritional status analysis was that global childhood obesity rates have just about tripled since 2000. In fact, childhood obesity (9.4 percent) is now more prevalent than undernutrition (9.2 percent). The spike is largely attributable to low- and middle-income countries like Uganda where, as Unicef’s Harriet Torlesse notes, “more than 80 percent of children living with overweight and obesity in the world are.”

Ultra-processed foods such as the ones on supermarket shelves that are handy to pack and consume, are—concluded the Unicef report—largely to blame for the rising childhood obesity. Most, if not all, of them are typically high in fats, sugars and salt. And, in Uganda, where schools without playing areas keep popping up like—in Greek mythology—many heads do on a hydra, the high-calorie foods and sugar-sweetened beverages the school-going children take cannot be broken down through exercises.

Is it only children who have been affected?

The problem is not peculiar to children. Adults bogged down by sedentary lifestyles have also been caught in the crosshairs. Consequently, experts say unless diets shift back towards traditional staples and exercise becomes part of daily life, Uganda could face a wave of cardiovascular disease that will overwhelm families and the health system alike.

A report by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2025, shows adult obesity worldwide has surged from 12.1 percent in 2012 to 15.8 percent in 2022, while ultra-processed foods, cheap and calorie-heavy, are steadily replacing fruits and vegetables on people’s plates. The report warns that this dietary shift is driving cardiovascular disease (CVD), now the world’s leading killer. And Uganda is not being spared. The problem is more pronounced in women and children.

“At the Uganda Heart Institute, we are seeing the numbers first-hand,” says Dr John Omagino, the institute’s executive director. “In our country, the women are almost touching 20 percent to 24 percent, especially in the urban areas. Almost 30 percent of the school-going children are obese, and that is an alarm already.”

What has set the alarm bells ringing?

The link is straightforward but deadly: excess weight leads to high blood pressure, cholesterol build-up, and diabetes, all of which strain the heart. “Cardiovascular disease can be prevented by avoiding excess carbohydrates, which lead to cholesterol formation,” Dr Omagino explains.

The report highlights that ultra-processed foods are generally cheaper per calorie than fresh produce. In other words, fast food is affordable, while nutritious food feels expensive. Nutritionist Timothy Mununuzi Kisakye, founder of EcoNourish Enterprises, sees the effects every day.

“More cases of overweight and obesity, mostly among people aged 18 years and above, are common,” he says.

“Many Ugandans are eating less food, but in the wrong proportions. People are rarely mindful of satiety. They eat for enjoyment and to get value for money, finishing everything regardless of whether they feel full.”

He points to another cultural shift: “Poor people tend to associate ultra-processed foods with status. Yet we are under-consuming affordable foods like bananas, oranges, lemons, and groundnuts, all of which are protective against obesity.”

What more aren’t we doing right?

This nutrition transition from traditional, plant-based meals to processed, oily, and sugary diets is making Uganda fertile ground for lifestyle diseases once associated with the global north. The UN report confirms the trend: ultra-processed foods are not only cheaper, they are displacing healthier options despite “growing evidence of their adverse health impacts.” In turn, obesity rates are climbing, setting up a new generation for cardiovascular complications.

“The issue is balancing input with output,” Dr Omagino says. “Families must have a balanced diet, and carbohydrate intake should be really checked. Vegetables, what I call grass, help people take adequate water, add fibre, and make you feel satisfied, so you take fewer carbohydrates.”

Ugandans are not just eating differently; they are moving less. From boda-bodas to desk jobs, the daily energy burn has plummeted. “Physical exercise is the only route for burning excess carbohydrates. Everybody should take at least 10,000 steps per day,” Dr Omagino advises. “Exercise should be a way of life, not for competition, whether jogging, skipping, football, swimming, or just walking.” He goes further, linking health to urban planning: “Every school and workplace should have provision for physical exercise; if not, they shouldn’t be registered. When we are designing roads and cities, there should be adequate space for cyclists and people to walk. We need communal sites for physical exercise at the village and community level, just like Rwanda’s green belts.”

A new study by researchers at Universidad Europea de Madrid empirically proved that walking about 7,000 steps each day may lower a person’s risk of certain health issues. The researchers analysed data from 57 studies that looked at relationships between daily step count and various health outcomes and came to the conclusion that walking 7,000 steps each day nearly halves the risk of death. Specifically, the number works to a 25 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease; 38 percent lower risk of dementia; and 37 percent lower risk of cancer.

What needs to change?

Uganda already has a National Physical Exercise Day, championed by President Museveni, but experts say it must be more than symbolic. For Kisakye, the battle starts with reshaping food environments. “People should continuously be sensitised about the dangers of fast foods, but the government should also put laws that restrict their massive production,” he says. “If I had to design a national guide, it would be 90 percent natural foods, probably home-made, and just 10 percent processed foods, occasionally, not daily.”

The report backs this up, urging countries to make healthy diets more affordable through subsidies, nutrition labelling, and restrictions on junk food marketing. The statistics may seem abstract: 24 percent of urban Ugandan women are obese, 30 percent of children are overweight, but the impact is already visible in hospital wards. More young people are showing up with hypertension, diabetes, and heart complications that used to affect only older adults.