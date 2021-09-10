How city boda boda free zone will affect cyclists

The transport plan was unveiled last year, but government halted its implementation to seek the input of stakeholders.

The government’s transport plan of banning boda bodas from the city centre will be rolled out in the next six months, the State Minister for Kampala, Mr Kyofatogabye Kabuye, has said.

Mr Kyofatogabye told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that the timeline would enable government reorganise the earmarked boda boda free zones before the plan is implemented.

Similarly, boda boda cyclists will also use the same period to identify new stages outside the city centre.

However, taxis and buses will continue operating from the city centre.

The government anticipates that the new plan will create some orderliness and reduce accidents.

According to the plan, government will also reduce boda boda stages, organise elections of the apex body for all cyclists, and register all people working in the sector.

All boda boda cyclists will have to register with digital companies which use Apps to pick passengers and goods for delivery.

The transport plan was unveiled last year but government halted its implementation to seek the input of stakeholders, including representatives of boda boda cyclists.

Mr Kyofatogabye could not be reached for a comment yesterday to explain the implementation process as he was reportedly in a meeting.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesperson Daniel Nuwabiine said the plan was sanctioned by government hence its implementation is on the cards.

“We are addressing all the underlying issues and that is why we have given a timeline of six months before we can implement the plan. The boda boda free zone map remains the same and nothing has changed,’’ he said.

Mr Nuwabiine said the boda boda free zone is part of the bigger plan to reorganise the city’s transport system, which is currently dogged with governance challenges. The boda boda free zone will run along the following boundaries; Wampewo Roundabout- Jinja Road to Kitgum House junction – Access Road – Mukwano Road to Clock Tower –Kafumbe Mukasa Road –Kisenyi Road –Mackay Road- Kyaggwe Road- Watoto Church-Bombo Road – Wandegeya – Hajji Musa Kasule Road- Mulago roundabout- Kamwokya junction – Sturrock Road – Prince Charles Drive- Lugogo Bypass–Jinja Road- Wampewo Roundabout.

For instance, boda bodas from Nakawa will stop at the Wampewo roundabout on Jinja Road.

They can then connect to either Mukwano Road through the access road if they want to go to Kansanga-Ggaba or to Usafi and St Balikuddembe (Owino) markets.

Boda bodas from Gayaza-Mpererwe-Kalerwe will not be allowed to move past Wandegeya while those from Kasubi and Mengo will stop at Bakuli (Berkley) traffic lights.

Boda bodas from Entebbe-Kajjansi-Najjanankumbi will stop at Kibuye roundabout while those from Kansanga-Ggaba will stop at Kabalagala.

The new plan doesn’t address the issues of road user fees yet it is one of the sticky issues which city technocrats think must be addressed.

Mr Kyofatogabye last week said government had signed a deal with METU Bus Company to supply buses, a move he added will address the city’s transport challenges.

What cyclists say

Cyclists told this newspaper that government is pushing a plan without carrying out research on its effectiveness.

They also claimed that government has alienated them from planning for the city transport sector yet they are the biggest stakeholders.

“Government should first weed out cyclists who do not have stages because they are the ones who have brought confusion in the sector. Boda bodas which make deliveries in the city centre should also not be allowed,” Mr Hassan Kyazze, the chairperson of Namuwongo stage, said.



