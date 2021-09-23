How city chiefs plan to fight crime

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner (RCC), Mr Husssein Hudu, has issued security measures to curb the surging city crime.

Mr Hudu, who also doubles as the chairperson of the city’s security committee, noted that the new plan is intended to weed out machete-wielding thugs.

The plan involves revival of village identity cards, issuance of migration letters for those shifting from one village to another, and registration of all residents in a village register.

It will be implemented in the next two months across the five city divisions with support from all security agencies.

Arrests



Those who shall be found without identification such as national identity card, village card or introductory letter from authorities shall be arrested.



According to the plan, area police posts and the local councils will be expected to coordinate and network with each other and stop working in isolation.

But he implored residents to voluntarily share information with security personnel in case they suspect criminals and embrace community policing.

“The police and other security agencies cannot operate to perfection without the engagement of the main stakeholders who are the people. It is the people who live within the community and who understand the dynamics of their communities, and it would be foolhardy to fight bijambiya criminals without the help of the communities,” he said.

He unveiled the new security plan yesteday while addressing journalists in Kampala about the measures the city leaders have put in place to combat crime.

Under the new plan, Mr Hudu said, local council and sub-county officials will be expected to hold weekly meetings to ensure coordination of leadership at the lower levels of governance.

These meetings will be comprised of Gombolola/Sub-county Internal Security Officers (GISOs), Parish Internal Security Officers (PISOs), LCs, ward administrators and officers in charge of village or ward police posts/stations.

Asked whether city leaders had been briefed about the plan, Mr Hudu said engagements were already ongoing to prepare the former on how to implement the security plan.

“We want to assure the people of Kampala that the security heads and teams in Kampala are prepared and well equipped to protect you and your families and businesses from any attacks. You should therefore keep calm as you keep watching out for any suspicious persons,’’ he said.

Incident

Two weeks ago a CCTV footage showed four unidentified men armed with machetes waling in the compound of Mr Paul Kayemba Ssempijja at Kibwa zone, Nabweru in Wakiso district but fled after an alarm went off.

Greater Masaka Sub-region was the epicentre of crime between July and August where machete-wielding men attacked and killed at least 26 people.

MEETINGS

