How coffee farmers can adapt to climate threat

Uganda’s coffee sector, which provides a livelihood for more than 1.7 million households, is facing a growing threat from the impacts of climate change.

A combination of rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, and the spread of pests and diseases is jeopardising both the renowned Arabica and Robusta varieties, with devastating consequences for farmers. The effects are already being felt on the ground in critical Arabica coffee-growing regions such as Mount Elgon and the Rwenzori Mountains.

Farmers in areas such as Kasese are reporting increasingly longer droughts and erratic, shorter rainy seasons. This shift in weather patterns is directly affecting the coffee plant’s life cycle, causing flowers to abort and berries to fill poorly, which in turn reduces the quality and quantity of the final harvest. Over the past century, Uganda has experienced a temperature increase of approximately 1.3 degrees Celsius. This rise has created a more hospitable environment for pests and diseases.

For instance, the coffee leaf rust disease, once confined to lower altitudes, is now being found at elevations as high as 1,800 meters above sea level. This disease alone is capable of reducing a farm’s yield by up to 30 percent. The coffee berry borer beetle, another major threat, is also expanding its range to higher grounds, putting more crops at risk. The long-term outlook is equally concerning. As global temperatures continue to climb, the land suitable for coffee cultivation is shrinking.

Projections indicate that the area suitable for growing Arabica coffee, which thrives at higher altitudes, could be reduced by 20 percent by the year 2050.

This displacement of coffee farming could lead to significant competition for land with other crops and even with national nature reserves, creating potential for new conflicts.

Adaptation

Despite these challenges, agricultural experts are offering tangible solutions to help farmers adapt and thrive. Ms Lorna Kwaka, a research officer and agronomist at Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research Institute (MuZARDI), highlights key climate-smart agricultural practices that can help.

“We are encouraging the use of trenches to first control soil erosion and secondly to conserve moisture in the soil for the crop,” Ms Kwaka explains. She details a specific method: digging trenches two feet wide by two feet deep, spaced along the natural contour of the land.

She notes that the first trench, a “Fanyachini,” is dug so soil goes to the lower side to catch runoff from the road. Subsequent trenches, or “Fanyaju,” are dug so the soil is placed on the upper side, preventing soil from running out of the field.

Stabilising crops

To stabilise the dug soil and prevent further erosion, farmers are advised to plant stabilising crops such as Brachiaria or Napier grass that can be slashed, but not uprooted. Another vital practice is mulching, which involves placing organic material such as coffee husks, dried banana leaves, or other plant waste around the base of the coffee plants.

This creates a protective layer that keeps the soil cool and moist, reduces weed growth, and adds nutrients to the soil as the material decomposes.

Agroforestry is another crucial component. Ms Kwaka emphasises that “coffee is a forest crop,” requiring shade to grow well. She recommends specific tree species such as Albizia, Colaria, and especially Mutuba (the barkcloth tree), which provides not only shade but also additional income from its bark.

“We would not want to put trees which have the same pests as those for coffee,” she cautions, highlighting the importance of selecting species that benefit the coffee plants.

Another key part of the solution lies in the development of new, resilient varieties. Researchers are working on F1 hybrid coffee varieties that offer higher yields and resistance to common diseases like coffee leaf rust.

These hybrids, often known as KR varieties (for Kituza Robusta), were developed by the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI) to combat coffee wilt disease. One of these new wilt-disease-resistant varieties, a specific F1 hybrid, has been shown to be more productive and resilient than local landraces, and has even achieved a speciality-grade quality score of over 80 percent.

The impact of these methods is already visible. In the Mount Elgon region, farmers are seeing real results.

For example, Alfred Cheptoek Chemutai and his wife implemented soil and crop management practices that helped them double their harvest. While these practices are effective, adopting them presents a new set of challenges for farmers. A key barrier is financial.

Implementing these technologies can be labour-intensive and requires an initial investment in tools and materials.

In addition, the long-term nature of coffee farming means that returns on investment may not be immediate, a risk many smallholder farmers are reluctant to take. Furthermore, access to reliable information and credit remains a significant hurdle.

Collaborations

These challenges are being addressed through multi-faceted collaborations. Mukono ZARDI, for instance, works with organisations such as the Buganda Cultural and Development Foundation (BUCADEF) and Café Africa to disseminate information and training to farmers, leveraging “Training of Trainers” programmes to scale up their reach.

This collaborative model, which also includes NGOs such as Farm Africa and Solidaridad, helps to address the financial and informational barriers. For example, the Solidaridad Network’s programme in Mount Elgon has provided lead farmers with tools such as secateurs and spades, and has helped establish Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLAs) to improve access to finance.

Government role

The government is also actively involved through initiatives such as the Uganda Climate Smart Agricultural Transformation Project (UCSATP), a six-year programme designed to increase productivity and market access for key agricultural value chains. Additionally, the government has provided financial incentives, offering to cover a percentage of the costs for landowners dedicated to coffee farming. This coordinated effort between research, NGOs, and the government is crucial for building a more resilient coffee sector.

For aspiring coffee farmers, Ms Kwaka notes that coffee farming can be profitable even on a small scale, as each plant can yield 7 to 10 kilogrammes of fresh cherry, which can be sold at any stage.

However, she advises new farmers to start with a small plot, perhaps an acre or two, to learn the crop before attempting to manage much larger plantations.