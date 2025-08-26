How collective farming is creating jobs for Bugiri youth

What began as an idea by 30 young people through their savings and loan association to establish a soya bean farming group in Bugiri District has greatly improved livelihoods and created opportunities. The group, operating under the name Nankoma Youth Farmers’ Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, has grown to 290 members, tackling youth unemployment in Nankoma Town Council, Bugiri District. Mr Byaruhanga Balaba, the group’s production manager, said over time, their hard work and success attracted more young people from the community to join them, expanding their soya cultivation to 36 acres. “When we first began farming with an interest in growing soya, we hired about two to three acres of land,” he said.

Of the 290 members, 180 are women, 109 are men, and 29 are persons with disabilities (PWDs), who now mobilise resources to grow soya and share profits.

“In the beginning, things were tough, and the group was made up of only a few committed members. However, we were determined and provided the necessary resources to ensure the success of our initiative,” Mr Balaba said. He added that the project has created both direct and indirect jobs in the community, including roles in sorting, transportation, planting, weeding, and administration.

According to Mr Balaba, their quality production caught the attention of the district community development department, which linked them to non-governmental organisations, including Stimulating Agribusiness for Youth Employment (SAYE). The cooperative partnered with Soya Bean Africa, paying Shs1.2 million for quality declared seeds (QDS), which were planted on 36 acres of hired land at Shs100,000 per acre per season. From 20 acres, they harvested about 22 tonnes, earning an income of Shs56 million. Ms Shamila Bbairye, the group’s publicity secretary, said: “At first, we faced a lack of market before SAYE came in to support us, but now our produce has a ready market and is in high demand because of its quality.”

She added that plans are underway to secure a machine that can process soya into porridge flour to add value. At the hub, a kilogramme of soya beans ranges from Shs2,500 to Shs4,500 depending on quality. SAYE supports the group with agricultural inputs such as fertilisers, insecticides and seeds, as well as training them to grow soya in an organised way. In Busoga Sub-region, SAYE is helping youth venture into agribusiness, including goat rearing, tomato farming, among others to reduce unemployment. In Luuka District, one of the youth groups under the name Tukolere Walala was given 14 goats. “Once the goats reproduce, each member receives four until everyone has their own, in addition to the group’s stock,” one of the group members said. The goats are high-breed, costing between Shs350,000 and Shs500,000 each.

Ms Magret Atenge, a mother who sorts soya beans at the hub, said she is making money that has helped her pay bills at home.

“I earn between Shs8,000 and Shs16,000 daily depending on my speed. I try to save at least Shs2,000 a day to cater for family needs at home,” she said.

Ms Isha Nakimuli, in her 30s, earns about Shs16,000 a day after sorting two bags of soya, which she uses to pay school fees for her children.

Ms Shakirah Kadama, 23, said: “The Nankoma youth’ project has impacted the community by changing the mindset of some young people who used to spend time playing ludo, turning them into productive individuals.” The project is one of 12 youth farmer groups operating under the umbrella of the Nankoma Youth Farmers’ Cooperative Ltd.



