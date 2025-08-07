How community-driven initiative is enabling social change in Oyam

On a bright Saturday afternoon, Morris Onyanga’s household in Akongatar “D” Village, Angweta Parish, Iceme Sub-county in Oyam District is abuzz with activity.

Emmanuel Odongo, an 8-year-old Primary Three pupil, and his 12-year-old sister, Irene Atim, are diligently doing their weekend chores. Their mother, Judith Atoke, 30, is teaching three other children how to prepare food, while Odongo babysits their 1½-year-old sister, Mercy Adoc.

The couple, married for 14 years and blessed with six children, two boys and four girls, are smallholder farmers who have recently begun assigning small responsibilities to their children. This shift is largely influenced by a community-driven initiative being implemented in Iceme Sub-county and Oyam Town Council under the Action for Life Skills and Values in East Africa (ALiVE) campaign.

The 10-week parental and community engagement drive, rolled out in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zanzibar, aims to equip caregivers with tools to nurture problem-solving skills in children and adolescents aged 4–17 years.

In Oyam, the initiative was executed by Foundation for Inclusive Community Help (FICH), a grassroots, youth-led organisation, in partnership with Uwezo Uganda. The programme was rolled out using a three-pronged approach: sensitising caregivers on the importance of problem-solving, building their capacity with practical strategies, and fostering collaboration between families, schools, and communities.

Atoke said her family has learned to resolve issues together, something that was rare in the past.

“My husband was very violent and abusive. Whenever he returned from a drinking joint, children would run away out of fear that he would either abuse or beat them,” she said.

Her daughter, Cinderella Abonyo, 11, recalled how in 2024 her father beat her so severely that blood oozed from her nose.

“He used to beat us over very minor issues. Since June this year, we have started witnessing a sudden change. We don’t know what exactly happened to our father. He now listens to us and cares for us. Interestingly, he no longer beats us,” said the Primary Two pupil at Angweta Primary School.

Atoke said the children have started developing life skills: “After benefiting from the programme, we came back and started teaching them some basic problem-solving skills. To be honest, our children didn’t know how to cook, but now when we return from the garden, food is ready. They even serve us without being asked,” she said.

Her husband added: “We have learned to think critically and consider different possibilities. I used not to be a good father, but now peace has returned in my home and my children are my best friends.”

Another beneficiary, Bua Charles, is equally determined to teach his 12-year-old daughter, Evelyn Akello, how to solve problems. Akello, a Primary Five pupil at Alidi Primary School, had shown signs of confusion whenever faced with challenges—a situation Bua blames on the curriculum's focus on rote learning rather than critical thinking.

“I noticed that my children go to school but they’re not taught problem-solving skills. Whenever they face challenges, they get confused. Now I have started modeling problem-solving behaviour for them,” he said.

Bua and his wife, Grace Achan, have six children. He says the children are now engaged in growing tomatoes to help raise funds for scholastic materials. “For the last six weeks, they have been engaged in growing tomatoes. If they harvest, the money will support the family,” he added.

A 2022 ALiVE assessment involving over 45,000 adolescents aged 13–17 in 80 East African districts, including 20 in Uganda, showed poor problem-solving proficiency. Only 3% of Ugandan adolescents demonstrated full proficiency—compared to 5% in Kenya, 8% in Tanzania, and 14% in Zanzibar.

The initiative has helped people like Samuel Ojok, a father of four who dropped out of school after Senior Four in 2010 due to lack of school fees.

“My child who is in Primary Three says he does not want to be like me. He wants to go to university and become a civil servant. He has asked me to buy one more acre of land so we can plant pine trees and sell them for his school fees,” Ojok said.

Emmanuel Odongo, the curious 8-year-old son of Morrish Onyanga, tends to their bulls in Oyam District on July 25, 2025. Photo/Bill Oketch

His neighbour, Godfrey Olaka, a Village Health Team member, confirmed the positive change: “Even Ojok, who used to abuse people at a drinking joint, has now changed. He no longer quarrels or abuses people,” he said.

In nearby Akongatar “B” Village, 75-year-old Albina Agang sits in her doorway with a purpose. As a member of the community’s child protection committee, she is determined to combat rising violence against children.

“In Lango, many children are abused by those they trust—parents, teachers, or neighbours. One reason for this is poverty. I now encourage women to form bolicap (Village Savings and Loan Associations). We also urge parents to work together to earn a steady income,” Agang said.

Data from Kole Central Police Station revealed that 22 children were defiled in just three months (September–November 2022).

In Lira City, at least 115 child neglect cases were reported from January to May 2024, with reports of torture, desertion, and missing children.

But initiatives like these are a sign of hope. The focus on problem-solving is now giving families and communities a chance to break harmful cycles and build resilience for the next generation.