How Cosase report faulted finance minister Kasaija

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero

A report released by the Parliament’s Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) details a string of grounds upon which Finance minister Matia Kasaija is faulted for misleading government over the Entebbe airport expansion deal. The report was released last week.
Chaired by Nakawa West MP Joel Ssenyonyi, the committee indicated that Mr Kasaija wrongly discharged his duties because he consented to unfair terms in the deal.

