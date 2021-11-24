How Covid has led to digital inclusion

While Covid-19 has been catastrophic, claimed lives and disrupted livelihoods, economies and ways of living, it is during this period that people have learnt and adopted the use of digital services.

Mr Charles Nsamba, the Public Affairs Manager ATC Uganda Ltd, said the Covid-19 pandemic has in a way contributed to the increase in digital inclusion.

“Many more people had to use mobile money to purchase goods and services, people were relying on their digital gadgets for news and latest information about the pandemic, and traditional education made a shift as some schools adopted e-learning,” he said.

The digital village era also comes at a time when the government, through the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has directed telecom operators to ensure that within the next five years of their new licenses, they geographically cover 90 percent of Uganda with internet connectivity.

This underscores the recognition for connectivity and the government’s willingness to facilitate its masses into a digital shift.