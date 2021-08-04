How curfew is affecting taxi and bus operators

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The transport sector is facing numerous challenges because of the curfew time that starts at 7pm and ends at 5:30am, a directive President Museveni gave for all people to follow except security and some essential persons.

The President gave the directive last Friday during a televised address on the Covid-19 pandemic response where he also eased the 42-day lockdown.

A section of taxi and bus operators, including managers, told Daily Monitor yesterday that they are facing several challenges because of the curfew.

Mr Mustafa Mayambala, the leader of taxi drivers in Kampala, said the heavy traffic does not allow some of them to beat the curfew time.

“The traffic in the city is sometimes terrible. Regardless, we are doing our best not to get on the wrong side of the law,” Mr Mayambala said.

He added: “I have had a discussion with the drivers and urged them that curfew time should not find them loading passengers. If it comes to the worst, this time should find them at least returning home.”

Mr Brian Kwizera, the general manager of Kwizera Executive Buses, said after the lockdown was eased, he met with other bus operators plying the northern route of Gulu and Kitgum where they came up with resolutions so that they follow the directives.

“We are about 15 bus companies operating on this route and our base is Namayiba Bus terminal. So, we agreed to work in shifts where each company has an allowance of one hour to load passengers, then, leave the terminal to give room to another company to do the same,” Mr Kwizera said.

These buses start loading passengers at respective times from 6am to 2pm.

“This is to enable every bus company the opportunity to beat the 7pm curfew time,” he added.

Mr Kwizera on Monday said the first work day, his bus company only loaded 13 passengers after charging Shs45,000 as transport fare to Gulu District and Shs60,000 for Kitgum.

“We charge these amounts because of the half-capacity requirement in which the government instructs us not to exceed 38 passengers. If the capacity was more, we would charge lesser amounts,” he said.

Before the pandemic, transport fares were Shs25,000 and Shs30,000 for Gulu and Kitgum, respectively.

However, Mr Kwizera said there is no bus company which works during night hours, which has reduced their profit-margins.

Similarly, Mr Robert Mutebi, the general secretary of United Bus Owners Association (UBOA), said the limited working hours are having a huge financial impact on bus companies.

“There is pressure from banks for some of them to repay loans [they used for acquiring the buses] or else risk losing their businesses. But how will this money be paid back considering buses are observing curfew time and are working at half-capacity,” Mr Mutebi wondered.

He said the curfew time should be revised considering the financial challenges bus owners are facing.

However, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesperson, said the curfew time must be respected.

“We would like to inform the public that Kampala Metropolitan Police will start today (yesterday) to heighten operations against those flaunting curfew,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

“Whoever will be found violating guidelines will be arrested, cars impounded and taken to courts of law for prosecution,” he added.

Members of the public should plan their schedules to avoid any inconvenience from police, Mr Owoyesigyire concluded.

Why some walk home

On Monday and yesterday, a section of pedestrians were walking back to their respective homes after 4pm. Some of them told this newspaper that it was because of the high transport fares while others said there were few taxis on the road and even these were carrying half-capacity. On why taxis are few on the road, Mr Mustafa Mayambala, the leader of taxi drivers in Kampala, said it was because some drivers opted to repair theirs first.

“Their taxis had been packed during the long lockdown and so, you don’t expect them to just drive the vehicles,” he stated. As taxis and buses observe the 7pm curfew time, motorcycles (bodabodas) were directed to stop moving at 6pm.