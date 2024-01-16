How day 1 of global meeting went down

The long-awaited Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit finally kicked off January 15 in Munyonyo, a Kampala City suburb.

Senior officials, including delegates from the 120 NAM member countries, attended the session in the newly constructed Speke Resort Convention Centre.

Some of the countries represented include the United Arabs Emirates (UAE), Somalia, Egypt, Pakistan, and Mauritania, among others.

The magnificent state of art structure bears two water fountains at the front which some of the guests used as a backdrop for taking pictures before making their way into the convention centre ahead of the 9am plenary session opening.

Inside, the 4,400 auditorium was adorned with the flags of NAM member countries.

The new-looking furniture and carpets signified how recently the centre was completed.

This is probably why some microphones had sound issues, which the permanent representative of Uganda to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare, later apologised for.

“Brand new things are always good but they have their teething issues,” Mr Ayebare said, adding, “I am sure the microphones will be fixed by the time the Economics and Social Committee returns.”

The committee was expected to return for a closed-door meeting in the same hall after the plenary session break.

The Foreign Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, officially opened the meeting.

He said it is crucial to address existing, new and emerging issues collectively for the interest of the membership and the good of mankind.

The Non-Aligned Movement summit delegates follow proceedings in the convention centre at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala on January 15,2024.

The theme for the NAM summit, which runs until January 19, is “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence”.

The outside of the auditorium was a bee-hive of activity.

The chairperson of the NAM National Organising Committee, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, was present to ascertain that everything was in place.

Security was tight within and outside the convention centre with the deployment of both military and police personnel.

To ensure that the centre continued looking neat, cleaners kept tidying up the place.