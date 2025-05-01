How delayed labor cost Hoima woman her baby

Early last month, 29-year-old Rosemary Ajuna, a single mother from Hoima District, tragically lost her second child following prolonged labor and complications arising from an unassisted delivery.

Ajuna, who is already a mother to a young boy, had separated from her husband due to constant disagreements. Shortly after the separation, she discovered she was pregnant again.

“When I called my ex-husband to inform him, he completely ignored me because we had separated. I wanted to keep the child, so I began antenatal care. But around the eighth month, I started feeling contractions,” she told this publication.

With no support and limited financial resources, Ajuna sought help from a local traditional birth attendant known in her community for assisting women with childbirth.

“I went to her home in the early hours of Monday morning. I was in pain and hoped she could help me deliver. But the entire day passed with no progress,” she recalled.

By 6 p.m., the birth attendant advised her to go to the hospital. “By then, I was no longer feeling the contractions,” Ajuna said. She was rushed to Hoima Regional Referral Hospital that night, where doctors performed an ultrasound scan at around 9 p.m. The scan revealed devastating news: her baby had died in the womb.

“The doctors took my blood samples and told me to rest until 8 a.m. when they could operate. It was the most painful and terrifying experience of my life. To make matters worse, I suffered a uterine rupture and later developed a fistula,” she said.

Ajuna underwent surgery and remained at the hospital for several days to receive postnatal care. She says she continues to receive follow-up care from the medical team.

“They still call me to check on my condition. If I ever get pregnant again, I will go directly to the hospital. I will never risk my life by seeking help elsewhere,” she vowed.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, neonatal mortality has declined by 18 percent over the past eight years. However, the current rate, 22 deaths per 1,000 live births, still falls short of the national target. In 2016, the rate stood at 27 per 1,000 live births.

In response to Ajuna’s case, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has pledged to ensure she receives corrective surgery for her fistula through one of its specialized medical camps.

Ms Bako Emiliatria, a midwife, called for urgent government action to address what are known as second delays. These refer to the delays in reaching adequate healthcare services during labor and delivery. She advocated for the reintroduction of domiciliary midwifery services, which bring midwives into the community to support pregnant women directly.

“If we reintroduce domiciliary or community midwifery, as we used to practice, it will significantly improve health-seeking behavior. When midwives are embedded in communities, they can educate families about the importance of maternal and newborn care,” she explained.

She added that this approach would also reduce perinatal deaths caused by preventable infections and lack of follow-up care. “Sometimes we discharge babies in perfect health, but due to inadequate postnatal support, they become vulnerable to conditions that could easily be prevented,” Ms Emiliatria said. Ajuna’s heartbreaking experience highlights the urgent need for stronger maternal health systems and increased community-level support for women, particularly those in vulnerable situations.





