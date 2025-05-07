How digital innovation has boosted service delivery in banking 

Technological innovation is transforming the provision of banking services through three broad channels, which include an expansion in the set of financial services and products, as well as the distribution channels through which they are offered to clients.

The others are the arrival of new technological suppliers of these services like big techs, fintechs and third-party service providers as well as the increasing use of digital innovations for managing, mitigating and overseeing risks.

As such, the Absa Bank Uganda Limited has advised Ugandans to have digital accounts for receiving and sending money within and outside the country because it is convenient, cheaper and safer for transactions.

The digital financial services or financial inclusion involves the deployment of cost-saving digital means to reach currently financially excluded and underserved populations with a range of formal financial services suited to their needs that are responsibly delivered at a cost affordable to customers and sustainable for providers.

Financial services via the digital transactional platform may be offered by banks and non-banks to the financially excluded and underserved — credit, savings, insurance, and even securities — often relying on digital data to target customers and manage risk.

The chief finance officer and Executive Director at Absa Bank Uganda, Mr Michael Segwaya said on May 6 that they are making more of their banking services digital/online, unlike the traditional banking services.



“These services align with Uganda’s digital economy ambitions and deliver practical solutions that eliminate the need for queues, paperwork, or branch visits,” he said.

Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) data indicate that as of September 2024, the country had 45.6 million registered mobile money accounts, with 30.4 million active users, underlining the increasing role of digital financial services in advancing financial inclusion. Smartphone penetration now stands at approximately 33 percent, driven by greater device affordability and the popularity of mobile-first platforms, especially among youth.

Uganda’s young population, with over 75 percent under the age of 30 (Uganda Bureau of Statistics, 2024 Mid-Year Projection), is powering this digital shift. Their preference for mobile-led solutions is accelerating the demand for flexible, accessible financial tools that match their fast-paced, digital lifestyles.