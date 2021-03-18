How districts shared coronavirus vaccines

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

At least 663,520 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been distributed to all the districts across Uganda and selected institutions as government rolls out countrywide vaccination drive.

Information obtained by this newspaper from sources indicates that a cluster of 135 districts have received a total of 558,110 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, whereas Mulago National Referral Hospital has received 3,360 doses, Mulago women’s hospital 300, Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital 200, Ministry of Health Kampala 1,550, bringing the number to 563,520 doses.

A total of 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been distributed to security forces (army, police and prisons), bringing the total to 663,520 doses that have so far been distributed as of Tuesday.

Uganda received the initial batch of 864,000 doses of AstraZeneca early this month from COVAX, a global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure Covid-19 vaccines are available worldwide to both high and low-income countries.

Government of India also donated to Uganda 100,000 doses of Covid-19, making the total 964,000 Covid-19 doses. Going by the statistics, 300,480 doses have so far not been distributed.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, yesterday told Daily Monitor that all the 146 districts received vaccines and all other materials needed such as consent forms. The vaccines and other assortments were sent to the districts through the National Medical Stores (NMS) on Friday.

Wakiso received the highest doses of vaccines with 33,380 doses, followed by Kampala (25,610), Kasese (11,580), Yumbe (10,410), Mukono (8,960), Isingiro (8,820), Mbale (8,560).

The Health ministry said Covid-19 vaccines were distributed according to each district’s micro plan.

“Each district has a micro plan which actually explains why there was delays in releasing vaccines for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) because KCCA delayed to submit theirs. Each district has its strategy and health workers and target groups. That is what informs the quantities that go there,” a Ministry of Health official told this newspaper.

More than 2,841 people had by Tuesday received the first jab of Covid-19, which is still lower compared to the target by government. Some of the districts delayed to start due to logistic issues such as shortage and lack of consent forms and cards, and late arrival of vaccines in some districts.

The NMS general manager, Mr Moses Kamabare, yesterday explained that the institution has delivered all the vaccines and all other items that were given to them by the Health ministry.

“As NMS, we delivered all the vaccines and other items to the districts. We have played our part. Our responsibility stops at delivering the vaccines. The other aspects of rolling out the vaccination exercise is up to the districts and the ministry,” Mr Kamabare said.

A total of 2,070 vaccination cards have been delivered, which does not match the vaccines delivered. For example, Abim District received 2,130 doses but received 12 pieces of vaccination cards.

However, according to Ministry of Health officials, this has since changed as more cards and other materials have been distributed.

Other sources in the Health Ministry, however, told this newspaper that in some districts, delays in the distribution of some materials was due to delays in release of money from government.

The ministry says they have since got support from partners and the materials have been distributed to all districts.

Uganda needs up to 45 million doses of vaccines if all vaccines provided are of two doses to vaccinate a population of about 22 million and extra doses to cater for refugee population.

Uganda targets to vaccinate a population of 49.6 per cent of the population, which is about 21.9 million people that lie in the range of 18 years and above.

