How do-or-die politics is threatening to tear Lango apart

Lango, a tribe in the heart of northern Uganda, is well known for its rich cultural heritage and resilience. Nonetheless, under the beauty of this seemingly happy community, a different layer is cropping up.

Do-or-die politics has taken a centre stage, threatening to tear apart a population of over 2.5 million people living in Amolatar, Alebtong, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Kwania, Lira, Otuke, and Oyam districts and Lira City.

There are 31 slots for Members of Parliament; 10 for Women Members of Parliament (WMP) and 21 seats for directly elected legislators in the entire sub-region. Of the 10 slots for women MPs, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party took five seats in the 2021 parliamentary polls, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) one seat, while Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and Independent got two seats each.

The seat held by FDC, however, fell vacant after the death of Cecilia Atim Ogwal, then Dokolo Woman MP, who died from a hospital in India on January 18, 2024. UPC’s Sarah Aguti Nyangkori was elected in March 2024 to succeed the late Atim Ogwal.

Today, politics in the sub-region has become increasingly polarized, with the majority of key players resorting to the use of divisive means to mobilize support. Accordingly, it has led to a breakdown in relationships among voters and the elected leaders, who now find themselves pitted against one another along party lines.

Eng. Dr. Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the Paramount Chief of Lango, acknowledged that families too are susceptible to this confusion. According to him, brothers and sisters, once united in their pursuit of a better life, now find themselves at odds over politics. Parents are struggling to maintain relationships with their children, who have become deep-rooted in their political beliefs. The Paramount Chief, or Won Nyaci, however, urged caution: “Elections come and go. During the elections, those who are favored by the voters always win, and unlucky ones always lose. But we all remain Lango under one Won Nyaci.”

He emphasized this point during his thanksgiving ceremony in Lira City on July 30, 2025, saying, “If you win, don’t feel so sweet and laugh at the losers, and if you lose the election, don’t feel heartbroken and abuse the voters because that is not the end of life. Five years are too long. Maybe in the next five years, voters will favor you and elect you.”

His remarks came at a time when Lango’s social fabric is slowly but surely beginning to break away. Some clan chiefs (Owitong), once valued for their wisdom and impartiality, are now seen as partisan figures. Additionally, the once-peaceful rural settings of Lango, particularly in Lira City, Dokolo, Amolatar, Apac Municipality, Alebtong, and Lira District, are now hotbeds of political tension, with rival groups engaging in verbal infighting matches.

For instance, Lira District Woman MP Linda Agnes Auma, chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, is currently not on good terms with Mr. Peter Okello Oyo, the Minister of Culture at the Lango Cultural Institution or Tekwaro Lango. Ms. Auma supported Mr. Okello Oyo’s rival during the NRM grassroots elections. Mr. Okello contested for the position of Lira District NRM vice chairperson but lost the election to Mr. George Abudul, a former Resident District Commissioner (RDC) and also Ms. Auma’s political ally. Mr. Okello claims that if his sister had not interfered in their party primaries, he would not have lost the election.

The story cuts across the sub-region, with losers blaming neighbors, relatives, and friends for their misfortune. As the political temperature continues to rise ahead of the forthcoming 2026 polls, the people of Lango, just like other parts of Uganda, are being forced to take sides. Political commentators and religious leaders said neighbors are turning against neighbors, friends against friends, and family members against one another. The very foundation of the community is being eroded, leaving many to wonder if Lango, once a war-ravaged sub-region, will ever be the same again.

Capt. Rev. Patrick Benson Ogwang, Ejang of Lango Anglican Diocese, said the situation in Lango serves as a stark notice of the dangers of do-or-die politics.

He warned that when Christians allow themselves to be divided by partisan interests, the consequences can be devastating.

Ms Joy Adong Ojok, a resident of Barocok Village, Abela Parish, Aleka Sub-county in Oyam District, said Lango as a community used to stand together, but because of politics, people are being torn apart.

Bishop emeritus of Lango Diocese, Rt Rev John Charles Odur Kami, previously remarked: “When it comes to politics, everybody thinks the only best place to go is to be a politician. You find 10 or so people contesting in one constituency to go to Parliament, and yet in a constituency, only one member has to go at a time. The losers always want to fight the winners.”

The retired bishop further said the majority of politicians who are vying for various leadership positions always abuse one another.

“Not everybody who wants to go into politics is gifted to be a politician. There are some people who just go because they hear there is money in that place,” he charged.

He observed that money-minded individuals who end up in Parliament will not go to represent the people as their mouthpiece or do something for the progress and development of the people.