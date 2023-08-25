How driving schools are ripping off new drivers in licence costs

Ugandans planning to acquire driving permits are paying driving schools much more than the authorised rates, despite the correct fees being publicly available online.

A website of the Uganda Driver Licensing System (UDLS), the entity contracted by government to issue driving permits, clearly displays the official fees, which one should pay for a licence, depending on the duration of validity.

Under the five options shown on the site, a new driving permit costs between Shs215,000 and Shs415,000, depending on the validity period, which can run for anywhere between one and five years.

For a new driving licence, the cost is broken down to cover Shs60,000 for the provisional permit issued before one gets the final document, Shs25,000 for test fees and Shs130,000 for a permit with one year validity.

If one chooses the two-year validity period, UDLS indicates Shs230,000 for the final document plus the cost of provisional permit and test fees as indicated above. The cost of the three-year permit is Shs330,000 plus the provisional and test fees.

Application costs for a one-year permit is, therefore, Shs215,000, with three years going for Shs315,000 and five years’ permit at Shs415,000.

However, many drivers have found out that on top of the official fees as displayed on the UDLS website, some driving schools, both licensed and unlicensed, are conning unsuspecting members of the public.

On average, it will cost one between Shs480,000 and Shs600,000 to obtain a licence, depending on the driving school and how soon an applicant needs the licence. Others offer combined packages, which go for as high as Shs736,500, way above the official rates.

Monitor has established that additional fees are being passed off by the schools as part of official charges. It is believed that these extra monies are then reportedly shared between the schools and shadowy middlemen working with the police inspectors at driving test centres.

Many driving schools reportedly subject their clients to unnecessary pressures so as to force payment of the unsanctioned fees. Drivers are sometimes told that the test pass mark, 75 percent, is not achievable. Therefore, for one to pass, they are asked to pay extra to bribe inspectors of vehicles during tests.

Others are also bullied and unnecessarily frightened into believing that whoever knocks down the cones, which mark out the proving ground during driving tests, inevitably fails. If one fails, such a learner driver has to pay full fees afresh.

Part of the driver’s licence application process is the driving test carried out by an inspector of vehicles at police testing centres around the country.

This is provided for under the Traffic and Road Safety (Driving Tests and Special Provisions for Drivers and Public Service Vehicles and Goods Vehicles) Regulations, 2012.

Regulation 4(1)a provides: ‘‘A learner driver shall undergo a driving test if a person has a valid certificate of completion of driver’s training course for the group of motor vehicle he wishes to be tested for, issued by a licensed driving school.”

All learner drivers are required to attend a licensed driving school but it is common knowledge that many backstreet schools are running illegal driver training operations.

Ms Susan Kataike, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Works and Transport, yesterday warned:

“It is illegal to pay money to anyone to acquire a driving licence. Otherwise, they would be participating in a crime by offering bribes. Applicants should follow the procedure as per the law and only pay fees indicated on the UDLS website, payable in the bank.”

However, on top of the illegal charges, Mr John Tumwine, the proprietor of He Cares Driving School in Fort Portal, said the law is also being broken by permit applicants themselves.

According to him, some drivers pay bribes to dodge the training process and to skip the required testing procedure.

“People have a wrong mentality that a driving permit is bought. Applicants should know that training for driving is a process where driving schools have to train you and make sure that you are roadworthy,’’ he said.

Mr Tumwine added that the money charged by driving schools could seem high but it is justifiable. He said many drivers learn how to drive in informal settings such as their homes and assume they don’t need to attend driving classes, something he said is wrong.

“I subject applicants, who say they know how to drive to refresher practical classes and 30-hour theory classes. Many driving schools do the same and they charge for this service,” he said.

Among the illegal fees charged by some driving schools is something known as ‘test booking fee’. Such a fee is not provided for under the regulations but is reportedly paid directly to the police inspectors.

Mr Patrick Waiswa, a senior official at the Inspectorate of Vehicles in police, cautioned the public against paying either the police or inspectors.

“There is no money supposed to be paid at the driver testing centre and it is illegal to pay money to any examining officer. Driving school operators and middlemen have convinced the public that there is money paid at the testing centre, which is not true and I have laboured to change this mentality,” Mr Waiswa said.

He advised applicants to only attend licensed schools as this will protect them from paying more.

“Test booking at the police testing centre is a closed book system between the police and the driving schools. It cannot be accessed by driving license applicants and it is free of charge. This system allows the police and licensed driving schools to monitor which applicants have been registered for the driving test. I need to emphasise that it is not charged,” he added.

Driving without a licence attracts a fine between Shs600,000 and Shs1 million. One can also be imprisoned for six months if convicted of the offence.

Actual fees

Transaction, Validity, Fees

Provisional License 3 months Shs60,000

Test Fees - Shs25,000

New Driver Licence 1 year Shs135,000

3 years Shs230,000

5 years Shs330,000

Renewal 1 year Shs130,000

3 years Shs210,000

5 years Shs310,000

Class Addition - Shs121,000

Duplicate Licence/Replacement - Shs121,000

Foreign exchange 1 year Shs135,000

3 years Shs230,000

5 years Shs330,000