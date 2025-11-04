How drug mix-up caused panic at Ntungamo school

Pupils at Kajumbajumba Primary School in Ntungamo District, who were mistakenly given the wrong deworming tablets, have recovered, according to health officials.

The District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Amon Bahati, confirmed that all hospitalised pupils responded well to treatment and are no longer in danger.

“All the pupils have received proper medication and are now fully out of danger. They can get any other infection like any other person but we believe this will not give them any adverse effect,” he said.

Dr Bahati added that the health team has remained vigilant to prevent a repeat of the incident.

“We are monitoring every situation and we hope that nothing like that shall reoccur,” he said.

Brenda Asiimwe, one of the affected pupils, said she was still feeling dizzy despite receiving treatment at Nyakibale Hospital in Rukungiri.

“When I swallowed the tablet, given to me by the nurse, I felt a headache develop slowly and later my eyes closed. I found myself at Nyakibale hospital but did not know how I reached there. I still feel dizzy but I believe I will be okay, that is what doctors told me,” she said.

The head teacher, Mr James Abaho, said the affected pupils were mostly from lower classes and that most have since recovered.

Relief

“We are proud that all the pupils who were unconscious have since recovered. 278 pupils were vaccinated, 118 got pulses and 44 were referred to several health centres, clinics and hospitals. They were mainly from lower classes, the seniors were never affected,” he said.

Mr Ivan Rwanyakibare, the chairperson of Rugarama North Sub-county and a member of the school management committee, said the swift response from the district health officer helped contain the situation.

“We were so fortunate for the immediate response from our DHO, everyone was confused, but he gave a great communication that calmed our hearts. All the pupils are well now and I believe such a mistake will never happen again,” he said.

Mr Nelson Namweta, a parent at the school, said the community initially feared the children had been poisoned and were preparing to retaliate.

“Everyone thought our children had been poisoned. We were organising a revenge. But when the DHO came, everyone relaxed. We are now hopeful. However, people tell us our children may become mad in future,” he said.

The District Education Officer, Mr Denis Ntare, said the incident did not disrupt the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) at Kajumbajumba Primary School, as all registered candidates reported for the exams.

“The school registered 12 candidates for P 7, they all turned up for the first paper. They are sitting their papers at Kyafora Primary School, which is the sitting centre. The deworming tabs only affected young pupils in lower classes. We are hopeful they will all complete exams,” he said.

Mr Ntare added that exams across the district began smoothly, except for a delay in delivery of papers at Kirungu in Rwoho Town Council.

“We thank God that pupils performed within the duration. All the centres did the first paper and we are hopeful all the papers shall be completed without incidents. No incidents so far reported,” he said.