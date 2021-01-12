How EC blocked Bobi Wine final campaign trail

By Derrick Wandera More by this Author

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, last campaigned in Namayingo District on January 7, five days to the official closure of campaigns.

Since that day, Bobi Wine has not been allowed to hold another campaign in any district because he refused to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as directed by the Electoral Commission, saying it was targeting him alone.

Mr Kyagulanyi told Daily Monitor at his home in Magere Village, Wakiso District, on Sunday that he had not been to any district to campaign since January 7 because the EC has not approved the new campaign programme he submitted last week, and that his team had not received any positive response despite their continued reminders to the commission.

“We can’t campaign because the EC is conniving with Museveni to make sure that we don’t reach the people. They deliberately refused to harmonise our programme and I pray that this opens the eyes of Ugandans to see the injustices that are happening to us. The EC is being used against my candidature, as you can all see,” he said in an interview.

Bobi Wine said he had written to EC seeking approval for his campaign programme in 15 districts he had been earlier blocked from visiting by security agencies.

The districts include Kaliro, Pallisa, Kaberamaido, Kwania, Namutumba, Ngora, Bukedea, Kalaki, Amolatar, Serere, Buyende, Bugweri, Butebo, Dokolo and Kibuku.

Advertisement

But Mr Paul Bukenya, the EC spokesperson, said Mr Kyagulanyi’s campaign schedule showed he intended go to the districts where EC had banned campaigns due to rising cases of Covid-19.

“He is not campaigning because today he is supposed to be around the divisions of Kampala such as Rubaga, Makindye and so on, but these are the districts that have been blocked. So EC doesn’t have a case to answer about his being in Kampala,” Mr Bukenya said.

However, by press time, the commission’s spokesperson had not replied to our phone calls text messages.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com