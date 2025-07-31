How Emily Kwezi is putting Uganda's chilli on global shelves





A flavorful bridge molded by heritage and passion emerges as Emily Kwezi's Red Chilli Pilli transcends Uganda's kitchens and restaurant, taking space on international shelves and tables. Founder of Red Chilli Pilli Ltd, Emily Kwezi’s journey is deeply rooted in family and resilience, with a taste that revokes memories.

“The recipe was originally my mum’s,” she explains. “We used to make chilli powder at home and being a restaurant owner (Kembabazi Restaurant), my mother used to serve the chilli in bowls in the restaurant. I wanted to refine it, brand it and share it with the world. This is what sparked off this journey,” Kwezi adds

A vision seasoned with passion

What started as a simple homemade chili took off as an independent business in 2015, and in 2018 was registered as a formal business with just Shs1m pooled from personal savings and family support.

Since then, Emily emphasizes, “every sale has been re-capitalized - a financial strategy that exercises patience while promoting self-reliance.”

“Red Chilli Pilli specializes in the processing, packaging, and distribution of premium chilli-based products, including chili oil, chili sauces, chili powder and dried whole chilies or chili flakes. The brand aims to deliver bold, authentic African heat to local and international markets while promoting health, taste, and cultural pride,” Ms Kwezi says.

Kwezi’s business recognizes and strikes a balance between affordability and growth. Chilli oil goes for shs10,000 , Chilli Sauce and Chilli powder at shs 5,000, but this varies for the international market due to the shipment costs incurred. It is crucial to note that the road to dominance in spice markets is not without its challenges.

Challenges that bite

Market penetration is one of Red Chilli Pilli's key challenges. “The demand for the chilli products in Uganda is still limited in comparison to the international market that is hungry for products made at home,” Ms. Kwezi admits.

“Additionally, the spice market is saturated with low quality or counterfeit chilli products and other homemade chilli which makes it only steepens entry and penetration into this market,” she adds.

However, Red Chilli Pilli leverages various opportunities to ensure market growth both within the country and internationally.

“The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises (FSME) provides a platform for small and medium enterprises to develop and as such it’s through its programs that Red Chilli Pilli has been able to attain market linkages, visibility, and capacity building,” he adds.

“Participation in trade fairs, expos, and farmer’s markets such as MotiV expos, and fairs, Harvest Money Expo has played a crucial role. These have provided exposure and opporunities to new clients,” she says.

Founder of Red Chilli Pilli Ltd, Emily Kwezi.

Proactivity leading the way

In reiterating the importance of proactive initiative, Ms Kwezi explains how collaboration with export facilitators and diaspora networks (Hope and Faith International Market) has played a role in Red Chilli Pilli's growth.

“I have a habit of engaging export facilitators and companies regarding their “reject products” wherein instead of disposing of those products, I take them.”

Kwezi’s philosophy is simple yet powerful: “We don’t need perfect raw materials. Even the “export rejects” work just fine for us, especially since these raw materials were specifically grown and sourced for particularly export purposes - they are usually better quality material than those in the open market.”

In addition to proactive engagement, she utilizes listings in local and international supermarkets, (Broward Meat and Fish Market chain), specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms as well as hotel chains and restaurants looking for authentic, high-quality chili products.

“I supply a number of restaurants like Kembabazi, The Gardens Najjera, Room One Lounge, Cakely by Asha Batenga, Fresh Kyenyanja Bukoto and UgaRoll,” she says.

Financing

The other big challenge is limited access to affordable financing. “The cost of production is quite high, an aspect that is worsened by the certification costs.”

Kwezi illustrates this: “I recently got the UNBS mark, but this requires renewal annually. I believe this strangles the financial muscle of SMEs. How? As an SME, such as Red Chilli Pilli, that operates on an order basis, while also tapping the international market; one has just started, and just reached out to clients. They're still getting the orders, while getting credentials and crucial information verified, and by the time they respond to you, it's maybe a week later or days later, and then by that time, you gather information and credentials in order, already the year has ended and you're expected to pay again, even before the business yields returns.”

“I feel this is the challenge with the product certification, I think UNBS has to address this matter by possibly extending the durations for renewal payments to five or ten year durations to enable SMEs establish themselves in the market,” Kwezi advises.

In addressing access to affordable financing to scale operations, Red Chilli Pilli applies lean production methods to reduce wastage and optimize output.

The company also relies on microfinance loans, funding from SACCOs, participation in youth and women entrepreneurship funds (GROW and GLOW), support from agribusiness accelerator programs (Hi Innovator) as well as grants and financial training from development partners (Mango Fund).

Future financing goals include partnerships with impact investors and diaspora funders. Closely related to affordable financing is the issue of logistical limitations.

“I got a distribution company in the U.S, and so they made an order worth approximately $2,000, and I was able to deliver. I went through a logistics company here in Uganda, paid them all the due fees and costs, but unfortunately, when the product reached the airport, I was informed the products could not be cleared as I lacked the FDA certificate. Subsequently, I lost this consignment due to poor communication between the company that shipped the item from here to there. Additionally, the experience also revealed that our UNBS mark is not recognized as an international standard mark thereby requiring other internationally recognized certifications,” she recalls.

“However, despite it being a $2,000 lesson, I'm willing to try again because business requires resilience and persistence. And now I'm working on my FDA certificate, and ISO certificate to ensure smooth cross-continent shipments and transactions. I also look forward to joining chilli value chain alliances to negotiate better logistics and joint exports,” says Kwezi.

Ms Kwezi picks some of the red chilli bottles. Ms Kwezi’s vision is to take Uganda’s red chilli to the world. Photo/Courtesy

Packaging

Packaging and labelling pose a challenge to the business. Kwezi says packaging and labeling standards for export markets are quite high and not readily available locally.

“For Red Chilli Pilli, as a brand, I intend to refine my packaging. However, this comes with heavy costs and as such, I look forward to partnering with Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and branding experts for compliance.”

Kwezi notes that another hurdle to overcome in the spice market is inconsistent supply of high-quality raw chillies from farmers due to weather and seasonal factors. This has compelled me to work directly with contract farmers and cooperatives to ensure quality and fair trade, as well as investing in training and technical support for farmers and processors.

Building organically

What began as a dream for a kitchen scale operation to one restaurant and well-wishers is now tapping into export markets in the US, UK and UAE.

Her a vision is to establish a processing hub in one of Uganda's industrial parks, collaborating with snack brands like Sumz to launch chilli infused crisps and snacks and expanding to mild chilli variants.

Proactive operations

Emily Kwezi’s philosophy is simple yet powerful: “We don’t need perfect raw materials. Even the ‘export rejects’ work just fine for them.

More so because these raw materials were specifically grown and sourced for particularly export purposes. So they are usually of better quality material than those in the open market.

In addition she utilizes listings in local and international supermarkets, (Broward Meat and Fish Market chain), specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms.