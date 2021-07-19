How former schools of big shots fared in PLE

By Arthur Arnold Wadero More by this Author

Primary Leaving Examination results, released by the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, on Friday last week at State House-Entebbe sent mixed reactions to learners and their parents depending on how they performed.

Daily Monitor extracted data on the performance of a section of primary schools that some of the high profile persons attended.

The results indicate that the Nkooko Primary School where the appointed Prime Minister, Ms Robinnah Nabbanja, attended her PLE only afforded six pupils in Division One, Division Two (43), Division Three (24), Division Four (13), and the nine were ungraded.

Former primary schools of the Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa, Minister in charge of Economic Planning Peter Ogwang and that of the State Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr Oboth Oboth, all failed to register any pupil in Division One.

It was the same with the former school of the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning designate, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi’s Kitagobwa Umea Primary School.

At the Kigarama One Primary School attended by Mr Tayebwa, they had 11 in Division Two, five in Division Three, seven in Division Four and three ungraded. A total of l 26 sat for PLE.

Performance of learners at the St Hellen’s Primary School, the former school of the Inspector General of Government (IGG) designate, Ms Olive Namissango Beti Kamya, shows that all learners were in Division One and Two. Of the 76 pupils registered for PLE last year, 40 were in Division One while 36 were Division Two.

Of the 232 pupils that registered for PLE at the Budo Junior School attended by the Attorney General, Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, only one learner was in Division Three while 157 were in Division One and 74 in Division Two.

Scores from the Abwel Primary School attended by the Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola had majority in Division three and only four in Division One. Of the 90 pupils registered, only 47 were in Division Two, 13 in Division Four while two were ungraded. One was not able to sit for the final examinations.

Former presidential candidate and president general of the Democratic Party (DP), Mr Norbert Mao’s former school, Mwiri Primary School, had nearly all of its pupils in Division One. Of the 90 learners that successfully sat for the PLE, 74 were in Division One and only 16 were in Division Two.

At the release of the results on Friday, the executive director of the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), Mr Dan Odongo, revealed that there was a low failure rate recorded nationally and the males performed better than the females on the overall.