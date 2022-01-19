How fuel crisis has affected public

The shortage of fuel is no longer a laughing matter in the country as its effects have started to bite hard.

A number of motorists told Daily Monitor yesterday that life has not been the same since the crisis hit a week ago.

“I have not been using my car for the past four days now. It runs on petrol which has become scarce while stations that still have it are selling it expensively,” Ms Betty Karungi said.

Ms Karungi, a resident of Bugolobi, a Kampala suburb, revealed that she has resorted to using taxis when going to work.

“I hate using taxis but what can I do? I don’t have a choice,” she said.

Ms Karungi is just one of many other motorists feeling the pinch of the high fuel prices.

For instance, Mr Enock Makanga, who is in the car hiring business, says he spends a lot of time constantly scouting for stations that have fuel and at a reasonable price.

“Sometimes I have to call up attendants I know at different fuel stations to confirm their prices and availability of the fuel [before heading there],” he said.

Before the crisis emerged, a number of motorists would drive to any station and get served in less than five minutes. Now, the situation is different as one has to move from one station to another looking for fuel, a process that leads to wastage of time, money, and even fuel.

Meanwhile, service providers in the transport sector have had to increase fares in order to cope with the escalating prices.

Mr Solomon Malwa, a motorcyclist (boda boda rider) at Munyonyo stage, said: “I have resorted to increasing charges in order to recoup the money spent on fuel. I charge extra fees ranging between Shs1,000 to Shs2,000. However, some people have resorted to using taxis which they say are a cheaper option.”

The fair taxi charges are as a result of the shared costs among passengers as government at the start of the New Year allowed drivers to carry a full capacity; 14 people. Before the economy reopened this year, taxis and buses were operating at half capacity.