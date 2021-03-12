How gang fishing has changed lives in rural Teso communities

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

At such times of the year when water recedes in several swamps across Teso sub region, sights of huge crowds of people engaged in gang fishing become common occurrence as both elders and children descend into the breeding places of mud fish for a catch.

Virtually all districts of Teso are endowed with huge swamps, which during such times of prolonged drought are a source of mud fish for both cash and home consumption.

Mr Sam Olepus, 80, says gang fishing expeditions survived decades in Teso sub region.

“Residents from different villages always come together and descend into several swamps surrounding them for a catch. On Tuesday we were in Angobu swamp, Wednesday we were in Ongongoja, today Thursday we are here in Otur swamp, Saturday we will be in Magoro, next Monday we will be in Kapujan,” Mr Olepus narrates.

Mr Olepus says communities often mobilize themselves into big groups then communally participate in the gang fishing using spears and small baskets made out of reeds, with the activity taking almost 12 hours, staring very early morning.

“It is a game for us, at such times when we are free of garden work,” he adds.

Mr Olepus says when he was growing up, the catch used to be so huge, and that it would be smoked kept in granaries and eaten when rains return.

He, however, expresses concern that the fish’s breeding space has been encroached on by rice farmers.

Mr Gerald Okolong, the LCI for Odelo village, Ngariam Sub County, where Otur swamp is located says the exercise is good, but it has kept pupils and students away from school.

“Otherwise, it is a good exercise because it relieves us from buying beans which are expensive lately,” he adds.

Mr Okolong says it also helps limit the men on the time they spend at drinking joints since they are occupied from Monday to Saturday.

Like Katakwi, Amuria is also gifted with swamps which include Kirik in Amero parish in Acowa sub county, Acinga, Obar Ebu between Acinga and Okoboi in Kapelebyong.

Similar huge swamps where the annual activity takes place are in Bukedea, in Kolir, Malera sub counties. The other district gifted with such swamps is Kaberamaido.

Ms Grace Akiteng, 60 years, says she has grown up enjoying the fanfare associated with the fishing expeditions.

“Whenever, it is dry season, I don’t miss to participate in this fishing expedition,”

For men, she says they use spears but for women we prefer basket because we are not good at target, we prefer baskets because they entangle the fish and we easily pick it.



