How garbage is hurting fish stocks in Masaka, Kalangala

Mr Sam Katumba, a resident of Lambu Landing Site in Masaka District on the shores of Lake Victoria, is one of the few environmentally conscious individuals in the area. Every day, he collects garbage scattered along the lake shores and disposes of it at a nearby collection point. “Sometimes I get overwhelmed by the high volumes of garbage generated here. The mistake our leaders made was placing the dumping site so close to the lake.

Even wind alone pushes the waste into the water, which is dangerous,” Mr Katumba says. Lambu’s plight is not unique. Many other landing sites around Lake Victoria face a similar garbage crisis. Mr William Wasswa, a resident of the neighbouring Bukakkata Landing Site, blames the situation on Mpongo Limited, the private company managing waste at Lambu.

“The temporary one-acre dumping site at Lambu is already full due to daily waste produced by over 10,000 residents,” Mr Wasswa says. “It’s the same company that manages the toilets, but some residents can’t afford the Shs300 fee to use them. So, they defecate in polythene bags and dump the waste in the lake or at the garbage point,” he adds.

Poor garbage disposal is evident at landing sites across Masaka and Kalangala districts. Mr Michael Kabuye, the speaker for Kyesiga Sub-county in Masaka, says waste generated at Ddimo and Malembo landing sites often ends up in the lake, especially during the rainy season. “Tractors that were procured to collect garbage remain unused. We now fear fish trading may be halted due to worsening sanitation,” he says. Mr Kabuye adds that his council resolved to let Masaka District take charge of garbage management, but the decision has yet to be implemented.

“We conduct bulungi bwansi (communal work) campaigns, but our efforts are undermined by residents who either burn garbage or dump it directly into the lake, destroying fish breeding grounds,” he laments.

According to Mr Rashid Babu, the manager of Mpongo Limited, the company has relocated the Lambu garbage collection point to higher ground to protect the lake. “We realised a lot of the waste was ending up in the water. So we moved the dumping site to a safer location,” he says. He also highlights a community-led clean-up initiative: “Every Wednesday, residents led by village leaders clean the area, and all collected garbage is now taken to the new site,” he says. In Kalangala District, the problem persists. Landing sites such as Kachanga, Misonzi, Mweena, and Lutoboka are overwhelmed by uncollected waste.

Mr Nelson Ndayihe, a boat operator at Mweena, accuses Kalangala Town Council of failing to manage waste despite collecting an annual Shs10,000 fee from each boat. “They even confiscate boat engines if you don’t pay the fee, but the garbage isn’t collected. During the rainy season, it all flows into the lake,” he says. Mr Ben Mbaziira, a local leader at Mweena, admits garbage can go uncollected for more than two weeks.

“It’s one of our biggest challenges. Some people burn the waste, risking fire outbreaks, while others just dump it into the lake,” he says. Stagnant water pooled in plastic waste is a common sight near the lake shores and collection sites, raising health concerns.

According to the Uganda National Strategy for Management of Plastic Pollution 2023–2028, the crisis is driven by unplanned settlements near water bodies, irresponsible disposal, poor infrastructure, and inadequate recycling.

A section of the two-acre Kalangala District land fill situated on Bugala island in April 2025. Environmentalists say without sorting garbage, the land fill will be filled up in five years. PHOTO/DAVID SEKAYINGA

The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) notes that Uganda’s waste production has doubled over the last 20 years, with plastics making up 4 percent of the total. Alarmingly, 42 percent of all waste is improperly disposed of, with about 1 percent ending up in water bodies, directly affecting aquatic breeding grounds. Experts warn that this waste is severely disrupting fish reproduction.

Mr Jackson Baguma, the head of Kalangala District’s production department, says plastic debris blocks oxygen from reaching fish eggs. “Oxygen is essential for hatching. Without it, eggs either don’t hatch or the young fish die shortly after,” he says.

Mr Allan Mutagubya, an entomologist, adds that algae blooms are thriving in the waste-choked waters and are exacerbating the problem. “These algae blooms reduce oxygen and block sunlight, which suffocates fish and other aquatic organisms,” he explains. “That’s why fishermen often find dead fish floating. It could explain the recent decline in fish stocks,” he adds.

According to a 2022 report by the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NaFIRRI), the Nile Perch biomass in Uganda’s section of Lake Victoria dropped by 62 percent. Tanzania and Kenya also recorded drops of 52 percent and 42 percent, respectively. Mr Adrian Kavuma, the Kalangala District senior fisheries officer, warns that continued dumping of plastic waste could jeopardise the country’s future fish stocks. “These plastics clog breeding grounds and cut off oxygen. Fish like Tilapia can’t lay eggs in such conditions, and even when they do, the eggs don’t hatch,” he says.

Ms Victoria Braton, the mayor of Kalangala Town Council, says they have completed a new waste management master plan. “Starting next financial year, we plan to use 7 percent of the property tax revenue to fund garbage collection across all landing sites,” she says.

She adds that the council has partnered with Eco Brixs, a recycling company that buys sorted waste from locals and runs awareness campaigns.

Between 2017 and 2020, Eco Brixs collected an estimated 500 tonnes of plastic waste from Masaka District alone. Rev Fr James Ssendege, the board chairperson of Masaka Recycling Initiative (MRI), says their goal is a plastic-free environment. MRI recycles plastic into reusable products such as termite-resistant lumbers, dog houses, desks, and even low-cost interlocking bricks for housing.

Growing Trend

A joint investigation by Nation Media Group and scientists from the University of Nairobi conducted between late 2019 and early 2020 revealed widespread pollution across the lake. They found that Lake Victoria was contaminated with at least 13 toxins, including heavy metals like lead, mercury, cadmium, and chromium, along with banned pesticides like DDT.

Samples were collected from industrial waste exit points in Kampala and Jinja, as well as landing sites such as Masese and Nakivubo channel. These findings indicate a serious threat to the lake, which supports the livelihoods of more than 40 million people across East Africa, according to the World Bank.