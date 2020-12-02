How govt plans to avail Covid vaccine to Ugandans

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

Although three Covid-19 vaccines have demonstrated very good effectiveness, with developers planning to start mass manufacturing this year, health experts are worried that Ugandans may not access them timely.

The experts say the government lacks a clear plan and budget for purchasing the vaccine, and that rich countries have booked the first doses of the vaccine.

According to the Ministry of Health, however, collaboration is in high gear with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), to avail the Covid-19 vaccine to Ugandans immediately it is approved. The ministry will prioritise health workers, the elderly and children for immunisation.

The vaccines that are being assessed for approval by drug authorities in foreign countries include those developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, Oxford and AstraZeneca and Moderna. They have shown effectiveness of 90 per cent, 70 per cent and 95 per cent, respectively, according to reports from the developers.

The Health ministry and scientists in the country are still planning how to avail the vaccines to Ugandans amid what they term as financial constraints.

Dr Misaki Wayengera, the chief adviser of the Ministry of Health on Covid-19, said they are developing strategies to ensure that Ugandans get the vaccine timely.

“I am sure the vaccine will be accessible, though not to everybody. But at least a series of doses will be availed once the vaccines are approved. We are working on a strategy to prioritise people who are at risk of getting severe Covid-19,” Dr Wayengera said.





Equitable access

WHO and GAVI have come with an initiative called COVAX to ensure the people have equitable access to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The United Nations Children Emergency Fund said on Monday that they would donate 2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries next year.

Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Health ministry, said they have already applied to GAVI for the vaccine.

“We have been in touch with the GAVI which is in charge of the COVAX fund. We shall let you know once we get a response from them. The health workers will be prioritised because they are the first encounter,” she said. She didn’t give details and how much government has put aside for the vaccine.

Dr Atwine said the country has well-established systems to store and distribute the vaccine once approved and availed.