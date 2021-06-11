How govt plans to spend Shs44.8 trillion

Friday June 11 2021
home02pix1

Ntenjeru North Member of Parliament and Minister of State for Planning designate, Amos Lugoloobi presented the Budget speech for FY 2021/22 on behalf of President Museveni. PHOTO/COURTESY

Summary

  • Of the total national budget envelope, Shs28.8 trillion is to be shared by 20 government programmes while Shs15.9 trillion will cater for debt refinancing and interest payment.
Advertisement
By Damali Mukhaye

The Education and Health sector under the Human Capital Development ( HCD)programmetook the lion’s share of Amos Lugoloobi’s Shs44.8 trillion budget.

Mr Lugoloobi yesterday read the 2021/2022 Financial Year budget on behalf of President Museveni.
HCD was allocated Shs7.5 trillion (17 per cent) followed by governance and security with Shs6.9 trillion (15.6 per cent) and

Integrated Transport infrastructure and services in the third position with Shs5 trillion (11.2 per cent).

Others

Of the total national budget envelope, Shs28.8 trillion is to be shared by 20 government programmes while Shs15.9 trillion will cater for debt refinancing and interest payment.

Mr Lugoloobi explained that more money was allocated to HCD because government plans to recruit 5,695 primary and secondary teachers and undisclosed number of school inspectors across the country. 

Related

Advertisement

The move is intended to improve service delivery in the education sector.

Mr Lugoloobi, who is expected to take up the planning docket, said in the Financial Year 2021/2022, government will rehabilitate 74 primary and 13 traditional secondary schools and construct 36 partially completed schools and 7 skills development institutions, among others.

Government has also earmarked Shs560b for procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

“A healthy population and skilled workforce is a fundamental requirement for socio-economic transformation. Key interventions in education, health, water, and sanitation are necessary to ensure effective human capital development,” Mr Lugoloobi said.

“The immediate health need we are faced with is ensuring containment of the Covid-19 pandemic. Widespread vaccination and the enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures are the only preventative measures that guarantee protection against Covid-19,” he added.

Under Governance and Security docket, Mr Lugoloobi announced that the government will construct 30,000 housing units for the military, acquire, refurbish and maintain military equipment and complete the construction of the Military Referral Hospital in Mbuya among others. 

Programme  and  Budget allocation(Shs)
Human Capital Development     7.7trillion 
Governance and Security     6.9trillion 
Intergrated Transport Infrastructure and Service    5.1 trillion
Agro-Industrialisation     1.6trillion 
Regional Development     1.2trillion 
Development Plan Implementation     1.1trillion 
Sustainable Energy Development     1.1trillion 
Legislature     831billion 
Climate Change, Natural Resource, Environment and Water    668billion 
Private Sector Development     587billion
Judiciary     376billion
Innovation, Technology Development and Transfer     358billion
Public Sector Transformation     325.8billion
Sustainable Urbanisation and Housing     312billion
Tourism Development     178billion
Digital Transformation     134billion
Sustainable Development of Petroleum Resources    106billion
Community Mobilisation and Mindset Change     56billion
Manufacturing     54billion
Mineral Development     49 billion
Non-discretionary allocations 
Domestic Refinancing     8.547 Trillion
Interest and Amoritization     5.031trillion
External Debt Repayment     1,786trillion
Domestic Arrears    400billion
Local Revenue for local government     212billion
    
Total     44.778 Trillion

Advertisement