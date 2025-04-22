How govt will compensate Kiteezi disaster victims

The government has pledged to fairly compensate all victims of the Kiteezi landfill disaster as it begins an on-site property evaluation process.

Speaking during a recent visit to the affected area, Mr Michael Musumba, a government surveyor, said the assessment will be conducted thoroughly to ensure each victim receives just compensation.

“We begin by informing the local committee in the area where the victim lived. They appoint someone to guide us through the boundaries of the victim’s property,” Mr Musumba explained.

He urged victims to present valid legal documents proving ownership of the affected land, homes, and other assets.

“We assess the plot where the house was located to determine the standard area. The house and other structures like shades are measured separately, as the construction materials and costs differ,” he added.

Mr Musumba also said evaluators will inspect the interiors of the destroyed homes to determine the value of features such as tiled or cemented floors, concrete ceilings, and other finishing materials. “Once we gather all these details, we evaluate each case individually and determine the corresponding monetary compensation,” he said.

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Ms Sharifah Buzeki, said victims requested an early assessment to streamline the compensation process.

“It is government procedure that the Chief Government Valuer reviews all assessments to determine accurate compensation costs. The process is ongoing, and once the final figures are approved, the government will begin payments,” Ms Buzeki noted. Kyadondo East MP Muwada Nkunyingi encouraged the victims to cooperate with the evaluators.

Appeal

“At this point, we don’t know who is owed what. According to the law, valuation is conducted by the Chief Government Valuer,” he said. “Our role is to either support or contest those valuations. But rather than protest, we should focus on providing solid evidence to support our claims,” he added.

Some residents, however, remain skeptical. Ms Jennifer Namulondo, a resident of Lusanja, questioned whether the government would follow through on its promise.

“Why is the government only talking about compensating for houses and personal property? What about the land we bought with our savings?” she asked.

“Will they pay for the land our houses were built on?” Ms Teddy Nabuma, a resident near the Kiteezi buffer zone, raised concerns about the area’s drainage system, which has been severely affected by flooding following the landfill collapse. Mr Fahad Semakula, who tragically lost two children in the disaster, urged the government to expedite the process.

“You can’t compensate someone who lost a house the same way as someone who lost their children. One of mine was set to join Makerere University,” Mr Semakula said.

Background

on August 10 last year, the Kiteezi landfill collapsed under its weight, killing at least 30 people and destroying several homes. Following the tragedy, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and two other top city officials were arrested and charged with offences including manslaughter and negligence. They have since been dismissed from their jobs.