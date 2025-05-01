How graduates can scale hurdles of job market

At least 700,000 students enter the job market yearly from the 50 plus universities across the country. But only about 238,000 of them are absorbed into formal employment, with another 462,000 left floating in the labour market. While celebrating 39 years in power, President Musveni warned that the jobs in government were scarce and graduates should apply skills and knowledge gained to look out in the private sector or create own jobs. The 2024 National Population and Housing Census pegs Uganda’s unemployment rate at 13 percent with those for youth of 15 to 24 years standing at 4.5 percent, and for graduates at 15.2 percent.

This data implies university graduates face considerable challenges in securing employment. To increase their chances of employment, labour experts, employers and academics offer tips outside the academic documents that graduates need to adopt to increase their chances in securing employment. Dr Lawrence Muganga, the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, says while graduates think they have it all with a transcript, employers of late seek digitally competent and proficient workers able to navigate different tools with ease in today's fast-paced, technology-driven world.

He adds that while academic exams demand that students sit at their desks alone and refrain from consulting or collaborating with colleagues, the approach is outdated in the real world that calls for teamwork. “For a graduate who thinks selfishness will earn them favour from their employers, they simply risk losing their jobs before their first anniversary of employment, jobs calls for team work,” he says. Gender, Labour and Social Development minister Betty Amongi emphasises the importance of graduates gaining practical experience while still studying. She advises students to take on internships, volunteering, or developing side skills related to their field of study, preferably in their second, third, or fourth year of university. “By acquiring practical skills and experience, graduates can gain a competitive edge in the job market and increase their chances of securing employment upon graduating,” Ms Amongi counsels. Capt Mike Mukula agrees that leveraging networking with people from diverse backgrounds, regardless of their status, can bridge the gap for graduates to access employment opportunities they may have never imagined. “Identify an influential person who can provide valuable insights and offer to take them out for coffee or lunch.

While seated together, you'll have the chance to learn from them. Moreover, you'll leave a lasting impression, and they'll remember you as someone who is serious about their career. As a graduate without a job, investing in someone who is already successful can pay off in the long run as they'll be more likely to consider you for future opportunities." Capt Mukula advises graduates not to fear to apply for jobs because they do not meet all the requirements. He says sometimes the employer is not looking for a perfect candidate but their willingness to learn is what counts. “There are few people who fit the job description perfectly, so if you meet at least 50 percent apply and indicate you are willing to learn,” he said. In an ever growing job market, with competitive candidates, it is common to be left out for lack of experience, to close this gap, Mr Isa Ssekito, the spokesperson, Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA), advises graduates to take up volunteering. “This way, you will gain the much needed experience to convince employers to give you the chance to prove yourself. Who knows, these volunteer opportunities may lead to permanent employment,” he says.

Failure inspires

Mr Ssekito adds that in the search for employment, many doors are slammed in every graduate’s face irrespective of the qualification. He encourages graduates not to lose the energy to reach out to other potential employers. Labour expert Susan Kavuma says employers place significant emphasis on how graduates present themselves, including their attire, grooming, and communication skills. She advises graduates to be willing to start at the bottom with lesser-known companies. He notes that while the job market is highly competitive, these lower-ladder companies offer good starting points, unlike the large competitive companies that also have high job-recruitment demands. Graduates will inevitably experience setbacks, perhaps failing once, twice, or even three times while navigating the employment maze. But Mr Dan Okanya, the head of Policy and Research at the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE) advises that it is essential to learn from these failures. He encourages that the candidates should pick themselves up and use those mishaps as stepping stones to scale the hurdles. “Graduates should be prepared to learn to climb from the ground up, and propel themselves forward, even when faced with challenges, they shouldn’t give up,” he guides.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery graduates celebrate during the 74th graduation ceremony at Makerere University on January 29, 2024. PHOTO/FRANK BAGUMA

Be adventurous

Mr Ssekito, advises graduates to be flexible and not limit themselves to a specific job based on earned degrees. He says: “Surpassing the ordinary level of education means you have acquired a broad range of skills that can be applied to various fields. Don't be afraid to take on jobs that may not be directly related to your degree.” He further tells graduates to consider starting off by contributing to family business or helping with household chores to build skills and experience. He says this helps to demonstrate responsibility and work ethics. “By doing so, you'll earn the respect of guardians and potentially open doors to new opportunities as they will not hesitate to recommend you,” Mr Ssekito says. A senior labour officer with the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Mr Denise Mupeyi, says employers prefer employees that exhibit emotional resilience and are good at stress management.] Mupeyi adds that such candidates are able to work on setbacks, work under pressure, and maintain their composure in difficult situations. “The ability to manage stress and stay productive under tight deadlines is a key trait that employer look for,” he says.

Govt steps in

Mr David Rupiny, the public relations Officer at the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), says the organisation has an investment wing dedicated to promote and support domestic investment, with a focus on enhancing business growth and development. He says one of their key initiatives is to provide graduates with opportunities for growth and development. “The organisation's doors are open to every graduate and we also provide support services to help innovative graduates set up companies, link them with investors, and connect them with financing agencies,” he says. Ms Amongi also says her ministry offers a Volunteer Graduate Scheme, which provides valuable hands-on work experience for graduates in various organisations. She says the scheme makes graduates more attractive to employers. She adds that the role does not provide a salary but participants receive a stipend to cover transportation and meals. “Many graduates have successfully secured employment through this route, with some being retained by the organisations they volunteered with. The ministry also provides support for acquiring practical skills through its Workplace Placement programme,” she says.

Labour export

Mr Mupeyi also says the ministry is working on expanding labour export opportunities to enable Ugandans secure jobs abroad. Data from the Labour ministry shows the number of migrant workers already shot up to 4,921 as early as January 20, 2025. At least 76,213 workers got employed abroad in 2023 compared to 60,802 in 2024. According to the World Bank estimates, 700,000 young people reach working age every year in Uganda. This is projected to rise to an average of one million between 2030 and 2040. To bridge the digital divide, Mr Stephen Asiimwe, the Private Sector Foundation (PSF) executive director, told this newspaper that the government needs to invest more in infrastructure, revise curricula to incorporate the in-demand skills, and enhance public-private collaboration for an inclusive labour market.





700,000

The number of graduates entering the job market every year.





Jobs created by Govt

412,588 in 2020/2021

477,262 in 2021/2022

514,939 in 2022/2023

563,225 in 2023/2024

594,192 in 2024/2025





Source: National Development Plan III (NDPIII)



