How Greater Kampala will share Shs2 trillion projects

The Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area-Urban Development (GKMA-UDP) programme was officially launched by the Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, on September 10.

The Shs2.2 trillion programme is intended to reduce travel time through the provision of efficient transport and resilient infrastructure in GKMA and avail more decent working spaces to enhance job creation. This will be through upgrading strategic roads to tarmac, constructing drainage channels to reduce flooding and building several markets.

The programme will also strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs and the Greater Kampala local governments to improve coordinated planning and infrastructure investment.

Early this month, State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye told journalists in Kampala that the total financing of a five-year programme is $608.66m (about Shs2.2 trillion).

The World Bank is expected to contribute $ 566m of which $518m is a loan while $48m is a grant. In addition, the French Development Agency will contribute $42.66m.

Allocation

The $30m, which is part of the Work Bank grant of $48m, will be allocated equally across the nine entities and a balance of $18m will go to the Ministry of Kampala Capital City Authority and Metropolitan Affairs.

It was also proposed that the $42.66m from the French Development Agency (FDA) be allocated using the same parameters.

Indicative allocations to the nine implementing sub-national entities are as below;

According to KCCA, the programme scope comprises four pillars. They are; mobility and accessibility, resilience and environment, and job creation and institutional strengthening.

The government prioritised the following areas for the scope of the authority’s sub-projects.

Under the resilience and environment pillar, the ministry will prioritise the construction of 10 km of Nalukolongo Channel, including planting trees along the channel and piloting a 2-bin system with 40,000 bins for waste segregation.