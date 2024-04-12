How guard killed neighbour over extra marital affairs  

Police are hunting for a security guard who shot dead a driver in Kyebando, a Kampala suburb, on Idd Day on suspicion that the latter was having extra marital affairs with his two wives.

Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, said 34-year-old Fred Ochola, hailing from Oyam District, who was working with SGA Security Company gunned down 35-year-old Francis Sabian Adaca.

”He ran away with the gun. We do not know how many rounds of ammunition were in the gun but we know that he was armed because their company guards bullion vans and they always have guns,” he said.

Mr John Francis Opio, a resident of Kisalosalo, Kyebando, who knew the duo, told Daily Monitor that on Wednesday afternoon, the latter’s landlady called him, complaining how she was tired of hearing complaints from her female tenants about the deceased driver asking for sex from most of them, including the wives of the security guard and that she wanted him out of her house.

Mr Opio said he convened a meeting between the deceased and the security guard in a bid to allow them to iron out their differences. Mr Opio said the security guard told him that earlier in the day, he had been riled when he saw the deceased giving his three-year-old daughter a Shs500 coin to give to the mother to buy whatever she wanted.

According to Mr Opio, when the guard confronted the driver over the matter, the latter denied it, saying he only gave the girl the money because of his love for children.

However, the second wife is said to have rebuffed the deceased’s claim, saying he had once told her to call him on phone at night when the husband had gone to work and had given her the telephone number.

This is said to have angered the security guard who is reported to have warned him that he would not survive to see 2am. He told his two wives to vacate the area.

Mr Opio said he advised the deceased to report the threats on his life to police but the latter reportedly refused to heed the advice.

According to Mr Moses Baganda, an immediate neighbour to the security guard, at 7:20pm while they were sitting outside their rented room, they heard a gunshot and footsteps of someone running away.

When they stepped out to check, they found the deceased gasping for breath and after a few minutes, he passed on.

A security officer, who requested anonymity to speak freely, said the gun used in the shooting was an SAR which is a better version of the AK-47 Rifle. The suspect allegedly signed for it, claiming that he was going to guard a bank on Bombo Road where he had been deployed.