How Gulu City businesses will reap from Parliament sittings

Gulu City is excitedly buzzing as it prepares to host the first parliamentary sitting from August 28.

During the regional parliamentary sitting themed ‘’Putting People at the Centre of Legislation’’, more than 1,000 MPs and Parliament staff are expected to attend the event.

As the city prepares to host the three-day event, residents and the business community have high expectations.

Some of them believe that the sitting is a major avenue for sales and for showcasing their products, while others say it is a chance for the August House to deliberate on matters affecting people in Acholi Sub-region.

Mr George Lapir Aligech, the spokesperson for the business community in Gulu City, is excited and underlined maximum preparation and expectation from the Parliament sitting.

“We are glad that the regional parliamentary sitting will happen for the first time in Gulu City. Residents and business community are highly prepared, and our expectations are high. Our hotels are well set and we have enough accommodation,’’Mr Aligech said.

A toilet facility constructed at the same venue in preparation for the sittings.

He added: “They will enjoy our hotels and our local dishes like boo, malakwang, and all other food varieties. There is nothing you cannot get in Gulu; even bushera and malewa [kamalea], MPs from Mbale, you will come and find malewa.”

Authorities, operators meet

During a meeting last week, the city administration tasked operators of hotel and hospitality facilities, to prioritise hygiene, standards, and quality.

“Most hotels and motels that were inspected last week are already full,” Mr Aligec said.

Mr John Bosco Wausera, the food and beverages supervisor at Bomah Hotel Limited, said several guests have started booking rooms. He disclosed that they have stepped up preparations, including transportation, tight security, health, refreshments, and food.

“We have resolved that guests will be referred elsewhere once our facilities are filled up so that all our colleagues get customers and our restaurants should serve the best local dishes. So market vendors need to stock up adequately,” Mr Tommy Ochora, a restaurant operator on Acholi Road in Gulu City, told Monitor on August 26.

Mr Alfred Okwonga, the Gulu City Mayor.



“The upcoming House sittings present a golden opportunity for farmers and the business community in Northern Uganda. As we prepare to showcase our products and services, it is crucial to maintain the highest standards,” Gulu City Mayor Alfred Okwonga said.

He further explained that transporters have also been tasked with ensuring customer safety, while food processors and honey dealers must offer quality products.