How Gulu leaders shared cattle meant for farmers

New details have emerged, exposing how political and technical leaders in Gulu District connived and shared among themselves 65 head of cattle that had been procured for distribution to farmers.

Once Acakikwene Construction Co. Ltd, the contractor, delivered the cows (Ankole breed) on March 14, 2021, to Bungatira Sub-county headquarters in Gulu District, the animals were kept under the guard of police personnel until March 15 when they were distributed.

Monitor has, however, established that while distributing the cows, the sub-county officials led by the veterinary officer, Ms Juliet Owach, and the sub-county senior assistant secretary, Mr Oryem Orik, handed the animals to ghost beneficiaries.

“Of the 65 names of farmers that were locally generated, only 13 of them genuinely got the animals, the rest of the cattle were distributed among the sub-county councillors and technical leaders,” a source at the sub-county, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, said.

To validate the claims, Monitor saw copies of contradicting documents that were generated by the sub-county administration as records of beneficiaries who received the animals.

For example, a file containing the names and signatories of beneficiaries at the time of receiving the animals did not match that of the names, signatories and NIN numbers of beneficiaries initially registered to receive the animals.

When asked about the criteria for selecting the beneficiary farmers, the sub-county veterinary officer, Ms Juliet Owach, said Mr Orik only handed her the verification list on the day of distributing the animals to the farmers.

“Up to now, I don’t know how the beneficiaries were identified since the list was just handed over to me, but what I learnt is that the LC1s were used to identify the beneficiaries, as per what my SAS told me but I don’t know exactly how the LC1s decided on such beneficiaries,” she added.

On Friday 12, both Ms Owach and Mr Orik appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Local Government led by its chairperson, Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, at Gulu City headquarters to answer queries over the matter.

Tasked explain why he did not give the list of beneficiaries to the vet officer in time before the animals were procured to enable verification, Mr Orik admitted that it was his fault to ignore handing the list to the veterinary officer in time for the exercise.

When they were challenged to disprove claims that ghost-existent beneficiaries received the animals and that other cows ended up in Gulu City and beyond, the pair presented forged accountability documents.

For example, the MPs discovered that 34 NIN numbers in photocopies of national IDs presented by the beneficiaries while receiving the animals were different from NINs in the first list of registered beneficiaries.

Ms Owach admitted that the beneficiary list that was generated and handed to him by the former sub-county chairman, Mr Robinson Akena, were ghost names and admitted that many cows were given to the sub-county councillors and a few technical staff.

Upon further grilling, Mr Orik also admitted that in 2020, he was instructed by the sub-county’s top political bosses to give each of the councillors a cow in appreciation of their service since the political term was ending.

Mr Ojara then ordered the arrest of the duo who recorded statements with the committee’s CID officials before being granted bond.

He also ordered police at Gulu Central Police Station to investigate the pair and other sub-county officials and hunt for all the leaders alleged to have picked the cattle.

“In a fortnight we need a detailed police report on the details of the names and verification of these beneficiaries on the list, also get the former chairman of the sub-county and investigate his involvement as well as how the list was developed,” Mr Ojara said.