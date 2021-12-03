How HIV radio show saved Nakayiza’s life

By  Wilson Kutamba

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • On Wednesday, Uganda marked the World Aids Day. Ms Margaret Nakayiza, who is living with HIV/Aids, narrates how she rose back to her feet, and how she is helping others in similar condition to thrive.

In 2003, Ms Margaret Nakayiza was living the life of her dreams. She had just remarried and all was well until 2008 when she developed health complications.

