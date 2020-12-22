How Hoima men are dodging defilement charges

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Medical experts in Hoima District have said men in the area have found new ways of eluding defilement charges.

A police surgeon at Hoima Police Health Centre lll, who preferred anonymity in order to speak freely, said their investigations show swellings on victims’ private parts but no penetration.

“Lately, we are having scenarios of men sleeping with children but without penetrating them. They find ways of achieving sexual satisfaction,” the police surgeon said last week.

“If someone can display mere sexual gestures and is charged before courts of law with indecent assault, how about those who play on top and probably cause wounds in a female's sex organ, why not have them charged?," the police surgeon wondered last week in an interview.” he further noted.

The police surgeon added that investigators are now finding it difficult to pin suspects given this new emerging trend.

In August this year, a man in his 40s whose identity is withheld because he is still a suspect from Kigorobya Village 1, Kigorobya Sub-county in Hoima District, allegedly defiled five girls from the same neighbourhood.

The girls were aged between five and eight years.

Part of the surgeon doctor’s report indicated that two of the girls’ sexual organs had some swellings which could have been caused by a blunt object with the remaining three girls registering no injury in their genitals.

The doctor’s report further indicated that the parents of one of the victims delayed to seek medical examination and therefore, they were not able to detect any signs of defilement.

To that effect, the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in Hoima, declined to sanction defilement charges against the suspect on grounds that the evidence was not sufficient enough to prosecute him.

This was because the defilement complaint was registered under one case file and yet with contradicting evidence.

Statistics obtained from Hoima Police Center lll indicate that so far eight cases of sexual abuse have been reported that involve non-penetration.

The Director of Health Services in the Police, Dr Moses Byaruhanga says from his vast experience of being a police surgeon, majority of investigators believe that for a defilement charge to stand, there must be penetration leading to the rapture of the hymen.

This narrative according to Dr Byaruhanga is very wrong.

"Most investigators when they examine a sexual abuse victim and don't any find injuries in their private parts, they conclude that person was not defiled or raped," says Dr Byaruhanga

He adds: “In most circumstances, some confront the victims and accuse them of lying to them of having been sexually assaulted, whereas not."

Dr Byaruhanga explains that in circumstances when there are no visible injuries, the investigators should go an extra mile and look for other crucial pieces of evidence like semen, hair and blood, which should be subjected to a DNA test from the alleged perpetrator to be sure of his participation or not.

"Some sexual abuse victims that I have seen, don't present any injuries after the act because some of them could have given birth to so many children and therefore, their sexual tissues have relaxed. Some could have been raped or defiled at gun point hence not putting up any resistance that could have caused bruises in their private parts." the Director, Health Services in the Police explains.

Dr Kenneth Buyinza Wafula, the Service Delivery Manager, Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU), in October this year while speaking to journalists at a sexual reproductive health rights media training, shared the same reasoning.

He explained that some of the young girls who have regular sex with their boyfriends, in most cases don’t present any injuries when sexually assaulted due to relaxed sex tissues.

One of the state prosecutors involved in sanctioning of sexual assault files who asked for anonymity since he is not allowed to speak to the media, says the main challenge the prosecutors face is telling the difference between the hymen and virgina before they can sanction defilement charges.

"Where is this area called virgina and which one comes first, the hymen or virgina? Can you penetrate the virgina without penetrating the hymen?" he asks.

Adding: "I think the law should be amended to state clearly what comes first and what investigators should concentrate on. This is because sometimes when there is no penetration, we won't treat that as sexual assault."

The prosecutor also said they rely on the medical examination report by the police surgeon, which report informs their decision on whether to press defilement charges against the suspect/s or not before adding that most of their reports are not clear.

"The medical examination report should advise us on whether there was penetration; sometimes, these surgeon doctors are not very clear on their findings, hence leaving us with no option but not to prefer defilement or rape charges against some suspect/s." the prosecutor further explained.

Going forward to remedy this loophole, Dr Byaruhanga calls for training of the investigators not to only look out for penetration as the crucial piece of evidence to have a sexual suspect charged but to look out for other very important pieces of evidence like semen, hair swabs, blood among others.

Ms Judith Nakalembe, a gender-based violence specialist working with Center for Health, Human Rights and Development, an NGO, says: “While men are using tricks to play on top during sexual intercourse with survivors, the legal stand in Uganda is that in all sexual offences, penetration of the Virgina, mouth, anus however slight of any person by a sexual organ can sustain a conviction of either defilement or rape,”

She adds: “There is no need to prove rapture of hymen or that the virgina, anus or mouth was fully or partially penetrated.”

The spokesperson of the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Ms Jacquelyn Okui said as prosecutors, they normally consider Section 129 of the Penal Code Act when pursuing such case files.

“The above law defines a sexual act as the unlawful use of any object or organ by a person on another person’s sexual organ, implying that there need not to be penetration of the victim’s sexual organ for an act to amount to a sexual act,” Ms Okui said yesterday.

She added: “However, a case is determined based on its facts and evidence. There must be evidence to prove the contact. Usually, the victim’s testimony, eye witness testimony, medical and forensic (DNA) evidence are considered. A case file will be sanctioned when there is credible evidence to prove the contact and if there isn’t any, it will be closed.”