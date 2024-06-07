How I secured admissions to 122 varsities, Shs20b in scholarships 

“The process of applying to all these schools was quite challenging. So, I went about school-by-school, day-by-day.

Some schools have a common app system, which helps you to apply to as many as 20 schools at once. You only slightly change the essays to fit the specifics of certain schools.

For each of the schools, I was very invested and I wanted to make sure I put my best foot forward and gave it my best shot.

I wrote long essays, pored over Google documents and had to fill in and answer a lot of questions. I had to do that for a lot of schools; more than 150. So far, some 122 admissions have come through.

He (my father) was very supportive at first, but when I talked to him about majoring in music, it became a bit of a challenge. You know, the whole African ideology of being super indoctrinated; like you have to become a doctor, an engineer, et cetera.

But by applying to all these schools, I wanted to make a career for myself in music and he saw how invested I was in it, so he appreciated it, and I’m really grateful for that.

His passion for music

It feels like a calling. I am here to spread a certain message to the world through music. A message of love and peace. I want to bring that safe space and joy to the people.

Helms Ategeka with some of his many college acceptance letters. He graduates from high school next month in Oakland, California ahead of joining university. PHOTO/COURTESY/ CNN

I also believe in God and feel like that’s what God created me to do; bring a bit more love to the world.”

About Helms Ategeka

Helms Ategeka, who was last in Entebbe Junior School, is now graduating high school from his home state of California, USA, on Saturday. He is forever grateful that he chose music as his career path. He will be joining his father’s Alma mater, University of California Berkeley, to pursue his dream career.

His advice to young people is to focus on their passions.

“Don’t let other people define what success is to you. If you find that one thing you are passionate about and it works for you, cultivate it and best of luck!”

Message from father, Christopher Ategeka

“You can’t really make a child do a thing they are not passionate about. When I realised that, I just had to support his passion and other desires.

My message to other parents raising children is; support your child’s passion, provide resources, and encourage perseverance. There will be setbacks, and you will doubt yourself sometimes, but every child’s unique talent deserves to be nurtured and celebrated.