How inter-district travel ban has affected people’s lives

Many people say the ban has turned their lives upside down given the effect it has had on their income-generating activities.

Scores of people across the country whose lifestyles depend on trans-district movement have spoken out on how the Convid-induced ban on their travels has affected their lives.

The locals, many of whom are engaged in businesses which entail inter-district movement, say they have had to abandon their businesses, while staff working with indigenous non-government organisations (NGOS) say obtaining travel permits has remained elusive, forcing them to call off field visits in favour of online engagements.

Ms Dorcas Ajwado, a social worker in Soroti District, told Daily Monitor early this week that by the time the lockdown was instituted on June 8, she had work to do in Lira and Albetong districts but because of movement constraints brought about by the lockdown, she was forced to put everything to a halt.

“But the most important is my health because money will always come,” she said.

Ms Ajwado said the current lockdown has affected her work deadlines, adding that when the lockdown is lifted, several organisations will have a lot of work in their dockets awaiting their attention.

Mr Stephen Ajelu, resident of Agule Village, Ochero Sub-county, Kaberamaido District, says he used to eke a living riding a motorcycle between Kaberamaido and Dokolo districts but security agencies enforcing the lockdown have made it difficult for him to continue with this kind of work.

Mr John Ogulei , a journalist working with Teso Broadcasting Service (TBS) in Soroti says although journalists are described as ‘essential workers’ and are allowed to move, transport to the field has become too costly since he has to hire a motorcycle given the ban on both public and private transport. He says this has left many of his colleagues with no alternative but to resort to ‘armchair reporting.’

He adds that this has mostly affected freelance reporters, who cannot easily afford to hire transport means.

Mr Vian Shaba, a boda boda rider in Kabale Town, says the lockdown rendered him jobless and thus forced him to change his lifestyle.

“I now ration my meals as compared to before the lockdown when I used to eat whatever and whenever I wanted to eat,” he says.

Mr Gilbert Ngyendo, an executive member of Uganda Football Referees Association, in-charge of western Uganda, says the lockdown has made his life difficult following the ban on his major source of income - football related activities.

“I am surviving by the mercy of God. Training for my physical fitness as a referee is a challenge because those enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines want me to put on a face mask even when I am jogging, which makes breathing difficult. The lockdown has been the worst experience ever for referees, coaches and players,” he says.

The Bunyangabu Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Jolly Tibemanya, says he has successfully implemented the inter-district travel ban at the border with Kasese District.

He said only people seeking medical services are allowed to cross into Kasese.

Dr Richard Obeti, Bunyangabu District health officer, says to a greater extent, the ban on inter-district travel has helped reduce the cases of Covid-19 in the area.

He says since the second wave of the pandemic, the district has recorded 328 cases of Covid-19 with 272 recoveries and three deaths.

In Bundibugyo District, the RDC, Mr Amos Asiimwe, who doubles as the district Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, says the cooperation between security forces and the community has enabled a successful implementation of the ban on inter-district movement.

“People living near the border points of other districts such as Ntoroko have cooperated with security personnel. They have been impounding boda bodas and vehicles with passengers, which has helped us in the fight against the spread of the virus,” he says.

In Masindi District, Dr Patrick Baguma, the district health officer, says the ban has greatly helped reduce the spread of the virus in the area.

“We currently have only one patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Masindi Hospital. We registered only 18 deaths in both the first and second waves of the pandemic. This means the lockdown has been of help to us as it has reduced the spread of the virus,” he says.

Dr James Lemukol, the Napak District health officer, says the ban on inter-district movement has helped a lot in fighting against the spread of Covid-19 in Karamoja Sub-region, despite the challenges it has imposed on the locals.

Ms Joce Angolere, a residents of Lorengechora Sub-county in Napak District, says the lockdown has severely affected their household incomes.

The security forces in Jinja say because of its strategic location, it has been very difficult for them to enforce some of the lockdown measures, especially the ban on inter-district movement.

Jinja is the economic capital for several of the surrounding districts, including Iganga, Kamuli, Buikwe, Mayuge, among others. It is also a gateway to several other districts in the region.

Mr David Matovu, the Jinja Resident City Commissioner (RCC), says although they ensured to implement the ban on inter-district movement, they had to allow some categories of people to enter Jinja from different areas.

He says Jinja being an industrial town, it accommodates many offices providing essential services yet many workers reside in neighbouring districts.

Mr Samuel Kakaire, a Primary School teacher in Jinja District, says the lockdown was a tragedy for him because they [teachers] had just resumed work given the first lockdown when schools were closed yet again.

“I am a teacher in a private school and I am not paid during holidays. Taking care of my family has been a very big challenge, especially during this lockdown. I have been surviving on the little money my wife gets from her small business,” he says.

Mr Harid Mukisa, a boda boda rider at Jinja Bus Park stage, says he has been surviving on well-wishers after his motorcycle was confiscated by a microfinance institution after failing to clear a loan.

“This second lockdown has been very tough. Getting what food has been a tag of war. My motorcycle which used to help me eke a living was confiscated. I pray the lockdown is not extended because we are likely to die before Covid kills us,” he says.

The East Kyoga police spokesperson, Oscar Ageca, says in the process of enforcing the Covid-19 guidelines, their officers in the region got involved in two separate accidents in Kalaki and Katakwi districts after the pick-up trucks on which they were travelling overturned. He, however, says they have since recovered from their injuries.

In Lango Sub-region, the implementation of the inter-district travel ban has been a big challenge to the law enforcers.

In Apac, for instance, there are so many roads leading into other districts in the area and these have provided alternative routes to people to dodge security checkpoints.

The acting Apac District police commander, Mr Henry Mpirwe, however, says they have managed to erect checkpoints in strategic locations.

“We have check points even in swampy areas,” he says.

Mr Alex Ogwal, a boda boda rider in Apac Municipality, says he can no longer put food on the table for his family because of the inter-district travel ban.

“Since the lockdown, it has is my wife who has been providing for the family since she sells food,” he reveals.

Mr Julius Mugume, a taxi driver, says when the 42-day lockdown was announced, it was like a death sentence to him. Besides losing the daily income of about Shs15,000, he says he had never stayed home during the day with his family for 15 years.

“It has been like living in a barracks, the children are asking for this and that. When I attempt to move out, they follow me. I can no longer afford such things as bread and ice cream,” he explains.





By Simon Peter Emwamu, Emmanuel Eumu, Robert Muhereza, Alex Ashaba, Andrew Mugati, Logino Muhindo, Ismail Bategeka, Philip Wafula, Abubaker Kirunda, Tausi Nakato, Bill Oketch, Santos Ojok & Rajab Mukombozi.

