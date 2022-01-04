How intrigue has kept Bamasaba without cultural head for a year

Supporters of Mr Jude Mike Mudoma from Buyobo Clan in Sironko District (centre) endorse him as the duly elected Umukukha of Inzu Ya Masaba last year.  PHOTO | FILE

By  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • The first cultural leader, Mr Wilson Wamimbi, who was elected in 2010 was  from the Wanaale family, while  the late Mushikori, who was elected in 2015, was from the family of Mubuuya.

The throne of Bamasaba cultural institution has remained empty for a year as a bitter contest between parallel factions over who is the rightful cultural head rages on.

