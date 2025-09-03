How Jinja is reinventing itself as key business hub in the region

Jinja City, located along the northern shores of Lake Victoria in eastern Uganda, has long held a prominent place in the country’s development. Once regarded as Uganda’s second-most developed town after Kampala, Jinja earned its reputation through a strong industrial and economic base.

In the mid-20th century, the city thrived as the country’s industrial heartland, buoyed by its strategic location near the source of the River Nile and abundant hydroelectric power from the Owen Falls Dam (now Nalubaale Dam).

It became home to textile factories, sugar plants, and metal works, creating thousands of jobs and attracting local and foreign investment. Jinja also stood out for its colonial architecture, organised urban planning, and thriving Asian-Ugandan community before the 1970s expulsion.

Although its industrial dominance has declined, Jinja remains vital, increasingly branding itself as the “adventure capital of East Africa” with activities such as white-water rafting, kayaking, and bungee jumping along the River Nile.

City mayor highlights progress

Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, Jinja’s inaugural city mayor, said recent years have brought positive transformation in health, tourism, education, and infrastructure. He cited the upgrade of health facilities, including Budondo, Walukuba, and Mpumudde, from Health Centre IIIs to Health Centre IVs with modern operating theatres.

The city has also witnessed urban growth, with modern multi-storeyed buildings replacing older structures. However, historic landmarks such as the Madhvani Building on Main Street have been preserved as cultural attractions.

Road infrastructure is improving following the purchase of construction equipment that had long been missing. “Road construction was difficult without the necessary machines, but council prioritised funds to acquire them. We are now rehabilitating roads, including those in rural areas,” Mr Kasolo said.

He also pointed to growth in higher education, with campuses of Makerere University, Kampala University, and Busoga University established in Jinja. Private institutions and government schools have complemented this expansion, making the city a hub for quality education that attracts investors and residents, including the Indian community.

Tourism is also being boosted by government redevelopment of the Source of the Nile with a glass bridge, restaurants, and a viewing deck worth Shs39 billion.

Mr Moses Mulondo, the coordinator of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce in Jinja, said major factories continue to anchor the city’s economy. Bidco Oil Company alone employs more than 5,000 workers, while Engano Millers, Steel Rolling Mills, and Nile Agro Industries are expanding. Mr Mulondo added that the upgrade to city status has improved trade order. “Previously, traders were scattered everywhere, but now business is organised in gazetted areas,” he said, noting that the city manages daytime traffic for a population of about 600,000, up from 500,000 a few years ago.

One of the high-rise buildings in Jinja City. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Expanding hospitality

Former minister and hotel proprietor Daudi Migereko said Jinja is steadily raising its hospitality standards. He highlighted the reconstruction of the government-owned Crested Crane Hotel under the Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute, upgraded into a three-star facility at Shs24.5 billion with World Bank support.

Private investments have also flourished, with hotels such as Nile Village Cottages, Nile Resort (Mada Hotels), Ci’ Sand Suites, Nile Luxe, Sunset International, and Paradise Hotel offering quality accommodation.

Mr Migereko noted that the Source of the Nile remains one of Uganda’s most visited attractions, drawing both local and international visitors.

“For many who come to Uganda, the Nile is not just a tourist stop but part of the whole experience,” he said, adding that government redevelopment will enhance its appeal. Jinja’s skyline is also changing. A 14-storey multipurpose tower under construction on Lubas Road is expected to be completed by 2026, with commercial spaces on lower floors and residential apartments above. Mr Migereko, who once chaired the Uganda Tourism Board, said such developments signal Jinja’s steady march toward international standards.

Jinja City at a glance

• Population: 600,000 by day, up from 500,000 a few years ago.

• Key industries: Bidco Oil, Nile Agro, Steel Rolling Mills, Engano Millers.

• Major investment: Shs39b upgrade of Source of the Nile (glass bridge, restaurants, viewing deck).

• Education growth: Campuses of Makerere, MUBS, Kampala University, Busoga University.

• Tourism draw: Source of the Nile, rafting, kayaking, bungee jumping.

• Tallest building: 14-storey multipurpose tower on Lubas Road (completion 2026).