How Kabaka Mutebi has contributed to the arts

Kabaka Mutebi’s steadfast support for musicians, dancers, actors, and visual artists has not only empowered them but also safeguarded the rich cultural heritage of Buganda.

The kabaka’s devotion to the arts traces back to his pre-coronation days. His affinity is also a direct reflection of the artistic ardor embraced by his notable forefathers, most notably Kabaka Ssuuna and Kabaka Muteesa II.

It was during the reign of Kabaka Mutebi’s father, Muteesa II, that the idea of adorning the path leading to Bulange took shape. This artistic endeavour involved crafting intricate and exquisite relief sculptures, which artfully represented the esteemed Buganda totems, held in high regard by the people.

This artistic vision was inspired during his sojourn in exile, where he encountered architectural marvels in Dublin.

Upon Muteesa II’s return, he masterfully incorporated this architectural style. This solidified Bulange’s stature as a cultural institution that has evolved over the years, preserving the same aesthetic appeal.

Inside the Bulange Palace, melodious brass band tunes would reverberate through the corridors.

Hope Mukasa recalls on one occasion a young Prince Mutebi, who is also his maternal cousin, playfully seized the conductor’s baton before attempting to conduct the band himself.

Little wonder, Kabaka Mutebi’s grand coronation three decades ago was punctuated with mesmerising musical performances such as one delivered by the Bwola Traditional Dancers courtesy of then Northern Uganda junior minister, Ms Betty Bigombe. The love for music was also almost palpable during Kabaka Mutebi’s wedding in 1999.



Honouring artistes

Over the years, Kabaka Mutebi has stood with artistes. Before significant Buganda functions such as the kabaka’s birthday or coronation anniversary, a distinguished committee is tasked with identifying individuals deserving recognition. After thorough deliberation, a list of commendable candidates is presented to the kabaka for his endorsement.

This recognition from the kabaka is a prestigious attribute that holds deep significance within the Buganda Kingdom.

Among the notable creatives are late writer Michael B. Nsimbi, alias, the God father of Ganda literature; musicians Albert Bisaso Sempeke, Annet Nandujja, Moses Matovu, the Afrigo Band, Mariam Ndagire, Mesach Semakula, Mathias Walukagga; and music composer Paul Saaka, among others.

Edward Sendikadiwa, an arts and culture critic, told Sunday Monitor that the kabaka’s recognition of artistes solidifies his commitment to supporting creative works that enrich society.

During his 68th birthday celebrations, Kabaka Mutebi revealed that he “usually listen[s] to [one of Pallaso’s songs] while working out.”

Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi, a visual artist, said the recognition put Pallaso, whose real name is Pius Mayanja, in rarefied territory as only a select few who have been recognised in that manner.



Profound connection

Nuwa Wamala Nnyanzi, also a former arts and culture minister in Buganda Kingdom, says Kabaka Mutebi actively supports and collects various forms of artwork.

Shortly before his coronation, he attended the Artists-7 group art exhibition at the Uganda Museum, expressing appreciation for diverse artworks.

He later attended an art show by artist Maria Kizito at the Gallery Café on Masaka Road.

The kabaka is also a devoted enthusiast of the Afrigo Band as confirmed by its renowned percussionist, Herman Ssewanyana. When Mutebi was a sabataka (crown prince), he delighted in attending the band’s performances. He also graced some of its international performances in London.

Much like his father did, Kabaka Mutebi warms up to traditional music maestros such as Desderio Kawooya, Evaristo Muyinda, Albert Sempeke, Annet Nandujja, and organist Hannington Kalinimi Mpagi.



Theatrical delight

The theatrical world has just as well captivated Kabaka Mutebi’s heart over the years. The Black Pearls are reputed to be his favourite. Their captivating play, Omuyaga Makoola, is said to have left an indelible mark on him.

Afri Talent, Afri-Diamond, The Ebonies, and Bakayimbira Dramactors, get honourable mentions.

An intriguing anecdote from 2000 reveals kabaka’s influential support when Bakayimbira Dramactors contemplated retirement. Representing the royal decree during their farewell performance at Nakivubo Stadium, Nnyanzi conveyed the Kabaka’s wise counsel: “Continue delighting audiences” . They heeded the decree.

In his early reign, Kabaka Mutebi embraced the theatrical community, gracing numerous theatres across the country. One notable appearance in 1993 saw him attending the compelling joint performance Sagala Agalamidde featuring the talented casts of Bakayimbira Dramactors, The Black Pearls, Nabugabo Theatre stars, and Nalubaale Dramactors at Pride Theatre.

Further public appearances followed at the National Theatre to witness the captivating Afri-Diamond, a fusion of Afri-Talent and Kato Lubwama’s Diamonds Ensemble.

His affinity with arts even led him incognito to Bat Valley Theatre (then Excelsia) and Nile Theatre in Kisenyi, where he enjoyed melodies of Christopher Ssebaduka, the Kadongo Kamu singer.



Quiet presence

Beyond public spectacles, Kabaka Mutebi occasionally graced events covertly, blending seamlessly with the enthusiastic masses.

But there are instances where his recognition became unavoidable, leading to his graceful exit. Take during an electrifying Afrigo Band performance in Entebbe.

His love for live performances has never been in doubt. In 2002, during his birthday celebrations, Kabaka Mutebi personally embraced the talents of Maddox Semanda Sematimba, then riding high with the hit single Namagembe.

In 2003, during the long Easter Weekend, Kabaka Mutebi graced the Equatorial Parking space to watch Gabonese singer Oliver Ngoma work the Sabrina’s Pub crowd.

In 2019, an area was reserved upstairs at Hotel Africana for the Kabaka during Mesach Semakula’s concert.



Contribution to the arts

Alongside tackling critical issues such as poverty, illiteracy, and HIV prevention, among others, Kabaka Mutebi’s support for the arts has proven to be a transformative force.

At the forefront of his artistic endeavours is the establishment of CBS FM radio, a groundbreaking move that has played a pivotal role in promoting Ugandan music, as per Sendikadiwa.

“Over the years, this radio station has become a powerful ally for local artists, offering them a platform to showcase their talents and connect with their fans,” he notes.

The station’s success gave birth to the iconic Ekitoobero kya CBS concert, which took place at Nakivubo stadium every year in the early 2000s.

Evolving into Enkuuka Y’omwaka on December 31, this grand celebration has become a significant milestone for artistes who seize the opportunity to display their artistic prowess in the presence of the Kabaka himself.

Hope Mukasa, one of the initiators of the Ekitoobero fete, says the Kabaka was intentional with the events establishment and was happy that it played out as it was conceptualised.

Active participation

Kabaka Mutebi once ventured into the studio, lending his voice to a musical track titled Akalombolombo.

Working with Hope Mukasa, the kabaka contributed spoken word verses to the environmental conservation song, urging people to plant trees.

In these evocative lines, the Kabaka lamented: “Banange ebibira nga bigwaawo”—a powerful statement about the vanishing forests.

The song also featured the enchanting vocals of Buganda folk song diva, Annet Nandujja, ingeniously blending traditional drum patterns with a contemporary pop track.