How Kabaka Mutebi has transformed Buganda

I was in Primary Seven when then Ssabataka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi visited Gayaza Junior School in 1990. He was still a prince then, holding the special title of Ssabataka.

Gayaza High School, as the whole complex was known before it was split into the primary and secondary sections, held a special significance for the Kabaka.

It is the school that female members of his family lineage attended. After noting a serious gap in the education of girls, which he referred to as “Buganda’s broken arm”, Sir Apollo Kaggwa requested the Church Missionary Society (CMS) in England to start the girls' school in 1904.









In the absence of a girls' school to rival the likes of Kings College Buddo, in 1905, the CMS started Gayaza High School, mostly to educate the daughters of chiefs. It is to this Gayaza school in Buganda’s County of Kyadondo, where his forebearers had broken ground, that Ssabataka Mutebi returned in 1990, just four years after the National Resistance Army captured state power in 1986. To his impressionable audience of then mostly 12-year-olds and under, the Ssabataka was this highly venerated figure, landing fresh from abroad and even hardly sunburnt by the tropical sun.

He was a cultural icon and a king-in-waiting for one of the oldest kingdoms, but he also looked exotic. Very early on, he also set the tone as a monarch responsive to the requirements for emancipation and gender equity for his subjects. The National Resistance Army, an amalgamation of ethnicities and interests had fought a gruelling five-year guerrilla war against the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) government of President Milton Obote, who had in 1967 abolished kingdoms in Uganda.

Immediately after the war, traditional Baganda started calling on Prince Ronald Mutebi to return from London and succeed his father, King Edward Muteesa II, who was toppled in 1966 and died in exile in Britain in 1969. Prince Mutebi had lived in Britain since 1966. With the overthrow of the leaders associated with the collapse of Buganda Kingdom and the army that had wreaked havoc on citizens, especially in Luweero, to Buganda it was time to rejoice. It was time to restore Buganda’s lost glory, and the Baganda began to agitate for the return of the kingship. This started soon after Yoweri Museveni had first been sworn in on January 29, 1986, as the President of Uganda.













Never mind that by the time of Kabaka Mutebi’s coronation in 1993, a whole generation had passed, and all children born in Buganda during those 27 years since the abolition had never seen or known a king until the return of Kabaka Mutebi. It had been 27 years since former President Milton Obote abolished the kingdoms in 1967. Kabaka Mutebi’s father, Sir Edward Muteesa II, had been toppled in 1966 following the invasion of his palace in Mengo, which culminated in his exile to Britain and his eventual death in London in 1969.

Kabaka Mutebi II was crowned King at Naggalabi in 1993 amid pomp and ceremony, steeped heavily in tradition. It was, therefore, a tall order and even unimaginable to many that the concept of a Buganda king could catch on again, in a very different generation, one in which the evolution of communications technology was budding.

Sanyu FM, the first independent radio FM station in Uganda, opened in 1993, the same year the Kabaka was crowned in Naggalabi. It was a departure from the decades of reliance on the State broadcaster Radio Uganda. Ugandans could now express themselves beyond the limits of what was strictly permitted by the State.

In a 2014 interview with Daily Monitor, the FM radio pioneers recalled their start—how on December 18, 1993, John Katto, with two Israelis and two South African engineers, had driven to Lugazi, 31 kilometres from Kampala. At the town’s market park, he met a lady with an old radio set. “I asked her to switch to 88.2FM frequency, and the music was streaming clearly. It sounded wonderful. We jumped up in joy and people around thought we were mad,” Katto recollects.

Twenty years later in 2013, the number of radio stations had grown to more than 100 but this was not before the Buganda Kingdom, under the stewardship of Kabaka Mutebi II started a kingdom FM radio. As per the latest census, 41 percent of Ugandan households own a radio set. On June 22, 1996, Central Broadcasting Services radio, better known as CBS FM, a Buganda Kingdom entity and enterprise, went on air.

It was branded as 88.8 CBS, radio y’obujjajja, later opening a subsidiary 89.2 Emmanduso, allowing the two services to offer a wider variety of programming and serve the growing population of Buganda listeners. The two radio stations are now domiciled on the Masengere Building at Bulange, Mengo, an installation also completed after the return of the Kabaka and specifically during the term of the Kabaka’s latest Katikkiro (prime minister) Charles Peter Mayiga, whom many have hailed as a modernist.

The Kabaka Birthday Run, now a big national event, with its wings spread beyond the geographical boundaries of Buganda to places such as Busia, started in 2013, the same year Katikkiro Mayiga took up the Kabaka’s assignment. In the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, Buganda remained the most populous region with 7.037 million people, having grown from 5.5 million in 2014. Aware that much of the Buganda population, like the national statistics is mostly composed of youth, the Kabaka elected to elevate one of his more youthful subjects to the key position of kingdom premier.

However, clearly it was not just Mayiga’s age that was the consideration. The Kabaka’s pick is a pragmatist and a moderniser, unafraid to dip his toes in uncharted waters. Perhaps Kabaka’s man, Mayiga, is most known for his innovative fundraising initiative headlined “Ettoffaali”.

“Using Ettofaali money, we were able to finish the Masengere building that had stalled for years. It is now among the city's iconic buildings. We used part of the Ettofaali money to fence off the Kasubi Tombs. All these are evident in my 10-year tenure,” Katikkiro Mayiga told this publication in May 2023 on the 10th anniversary of his tenure as Buganda’s katikkiro. Apart from starting its own broadcasting house, which now includes a television station, BBS Terefayina, Buganda under Kabaka Mutebi has dabbled in many modern schemes including starting its own telecom company, K2 Telecom.





The National Housing and Population Census of 2024 showed that 84.5 per cent of households in the Buganda region own a mobile handset. Therefore, it speaks to Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi’s foresight that on December 31, 2012, he launched K2 Telecom. The company was established in January 2013 and by November 2015, it had an estimated 200,000 subscribers. Although it ran into some headwinds during the years since its launch, in July 2018, Airtel Uganda took over the remaining 100,000 subscribers it still had but the entity continued to operate as a “virtual telecom”. Beyond the broadcasting services, under Kabaka Mutebi’s three decades on the throne, Buganda has embraced technology and evolved with every passing year.

The kingdom maintains a vibrant presence on social media and Buganda’s Katikkiro is one of the most recognisable figures on the digital spaces. The 2024 national census shows that 15.2 percent of internet users (the largest percentage) reside in Buganda region. It will be 32 years in July since Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi ascended to the throne of his forefathers at the helm of the Buganda Kingdom, Uganda’s most populous region.

One of his greatest achievements is being able to bridge the gap between Generation Xers and millennials who had not known any Kabaka for 27 years since the abolition of his kingdom in 1966 and being able to transcend the traditional boundaries of his cultural position to reach out to the next two generations, the Generation Z and emerging Generation Alpha, who have lived within the 30 years of his reign.

Kabaka Mutebi's ability to predict and understand the needs of all his subjects makes him one of the most modern monarchs of our time. I was 12 when Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi returned to Uganda to claim his throne. I will be 47 this year and that exotic-looking Ssabataka I first saw at Gayaza Junior School in 1990 is now 70 years of age. Yet, despite all the challenges of our time, his leadership has managed to stay abreast of all the changes that modern technology has brought about.

My now adult children have come of age under Mutebi’s reign and yet they too, feel connected to their roots and can connect to their origins and tap into the spirit of Buganda using platforms that make sense to them. Happy 70th birthday, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, king of the modern age.







