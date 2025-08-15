How Kabaraga charcoal market is changing lives

With the government intensifying efforts to conserve the environment, a section of traders operating at the Kabaraga daily charcoal market in Kabale District have embarked on a campaign to plant eucalyptus trees as a way of sustaining charcoal production.

The initiative, they say, will help them meet the constant needs of their customers and conserve the environment. On May 24, President Museveni issued an 18-page Executive Order to address pressing issues, including tackling rampant cattle rustling and environmental degradation.

Kabaraga daily charcoal market is on Kabaraga Hill in Kabale District, about 8km from Kabale Town on the Kabale–Mbarara highway.

The idea of opening a daily market was conceived by Mr Benon Byomuhangi Burahanda in 2001 after he realised the business potential due to the location’s accessibility.

The market became vibrant in 2008, after traders joined efforts to boost the charcoal trade. They were later mobilised to form the Kabaraga Charcoal Traders Association, to unite members for collective marketing and establish regulatory measures to ensure quality charcoal production.

This, they say, helps fulfil their customers’ needs. Through collective bargaining, members have been able to benefit from government anti-poverty alleviation programmes such as the Parish Development Model, government soft loans from the Microfiance Support Centre, and the GROW project, which is aimed at empowering women in business.

According to the association’s general secretary, Ms Pricilla Nalubega, the group has 56 members, about 20 of whom are women. Ms Nalubega told this newspaper that they formed the association so that they have a collective voice.

“We wanted to foster unity among the charcoal traders and do collective marketing to avoid exploitation by shrewd businessmen. We emphasise the quality of our product,” she said.

She explained further that, unlike other charcoal producers who use different tree species, Kabaraga association members make charcoal from eucalyptus trees from their plantations.

“This makes our products stand out, thus attracting customers,” she said.

“We encourage our members to engage in eucalyptus tree growing on the hilltops and valleys of Kabaraga Hills as a way of conserving the environment and getting quality charcoal,” she added.

Mr Burahanda, who initiated the market, said: “I have been able to buy two vehicles from this charcoal trade and educate my children, some of whom have acquired university degrees and diplomas in different disciplines. I have bought land in Ntungamo District, where I do commercial farming. The establishment of this daily market solved the problem of highway criminals who used to mount illegal roadblocks at night to rob passengers.”

Ms Nalubega, who has been in the charcoal trade for close to 12 years, said in the early days, a bag of charcoal cost about Shs20,000. The price has now risen to Shs35,000 due to increased demand.

“The biggest consumers of our charcoal are from the Busoga, Central and Ankole regions,” she said.

“Long-haul trucks transport it after delivering goods to neighbouring countries such as Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” she added.

The association’s treasurer, Mr Sam Mwesigwa, said traders sell about 500 bags of charcoal daily and pay Shs1,000 in tax to Kabale District local government for each bag sold, in addition to an annual trading licence fee of Shs65,000.

“Dishonest clients who fail to pay us after supply, the rainy season which affects charcoal production, and double taxation by the local government are some of the challenges we face,” he said.

Both Mr Mwesigwa and Ms Nalubega said several members have invested in land for eucalyptus growing to sustain production, while others have bought plots for commercial buildings.

The trade has also benefited casual workers involved in offloading charcoal. Mr Banabas Mujuriza, who has worked at the market for about six years, said he earns around Shs50,000 a day.

“We charge Shs300 per bag and I load and offload about 170 bags daily,” he said.

“About 20 youth are employed here as loaders. Personally, my goal is to save enough money to build a commercial house and start my own charcoal business so that I can employ more youth,” he said.

Kabale District Forest Officer Benjamin Ariyo praised the traders for their tax contributions.

“Our department supports them with extension services, encouraging them not to plant trees in wetlands or fragile ecosystems, and to harvest only mature trees. We have provided around 180,000 seedlings this planting season to help conserve the environment,” Mr Ayiro added.

He denied allegations of double taxation, adding that only charcoal transported outside Kabale District is taxed.