How Kadaga, Among contest puts Museveni in tight corner

President Museveni was left in a spot of bother on Saturday after his efforts to broker peace and consensus between former House Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and current Speaker Anita Among hit a deadlock. Ms Kadaga and Ms Among are battling to occupy the top seat of 2nd National Vice Chairperson – Female on the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party. Mr Museveni, alongside other CEC members, met the two candidates during the Wednesday and Thursday CEC meetings, but failed to persuade any of them to step down for the other.

This stalemate was then left to the National Executive Committee (NEC) to sort out and present the preferred candidate to the National Conference of national delegates that sits at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in Kampala on Thursday. Mr Museveni, who addressed members of the NEC at State House Entebbe on Saturday, expressed his frustration with the hardline position of both Ms Kadaga and Ms Among, and regretted that he does not have the power to coerce one of them to step down for the other.

“I even offered to appoint one of them as a special nominee on CEC because, as the party’s National Chairperson, I am entitled to propose five names, but they both refused and this forced us to forward their names here in NEC for your decision and it will be from here whether we forward the names to the National Conference or not,” Mr Museveni told NEC delegates.

He added: “But before NEC makes its decision, I want to give the two women the chance to speak before you and we see if one of them has stepped down for the other or not because I know both of them like Kadaga has been a loyal cadre and Among earlier didn’t know how to buy nice clothes but I taught her and now she knows, let them speak out.” But the duo stood their ground and argued as to why neither of them could step down, forcing the NEC to send them to the National Conference that convenes to decide their fate . Ms Kadaga, who spoke first, accused the top leadership of sidelining loyal and committed cadres of integrity in favour of the newcomers.

“I want you to remember that a few years ago, I was publicly humiliated, the way I was removed from the office of the Speaker. I took it in good strides and continued doing my work. But I am being followed. How much more can you press an individual?” the Kamuli Woman MP said. “Mr chairman, I think it was your duty, and I have been talking to you about this matter for some time. I had informed you that if this matter goes to a contest, it will cause you serious problems in my community. You may think that you are fighting an individual, but you are fighting a community, and that is not right for the politics of Uganda,” she warned.

Although Mr Museveni later reprimanded her for what he described as involving his Basoga people in this matter, he acknowledged her point of first grooming the young leaders before they join senior positions like the CEC. The President noted that he struggled to dissuade his young brother, Mr Sedrack Nzeire Kaguta, to step down from contesting for the position of Vice Chairperson - Western Region, but wondered how Ms Kadaga could expect him to stop Ms Among, who had expressed interest in challenging her. When Ms Among was given the microphone, she defended her decision to contest. She argued that the role requires massive mobilisation, which she is already undertaking.

“I am a Speaker of Parliament who respects the party, values NRM as a Speaker of Parliament. I love my President. I can never bring a motion for displeasure against my President. I can assure you that you have an asset in Anita [Among], that position is for mobilisation for the party, not for ring-fencing,” she said. The contest between the two powerful NRM women has pushed the President, who is also the party’s National Chairperson, to the edge and prompted him to try as much as possible to avoid the contest, which he couldn’t after they both chose to go into a showdown at the national Conference at Kololo.

Ms Kadaga, having started her politics in 1989 through the NRM, has over the years made massive mobilisation for the party in the Busoga sub-region and also contributed to its stay in power, with the most remarkable one being the controversial 2017 Age Limit amendment Bill, where she was at the centre, unlocking Mr Museveni to run as for as long as he chooses to after the previous age cap of 75 years was lifted. Relatedly, Ms Among, having joined the NRM and risen speedily to the current esteem position of Speaker, has contributed to the growth of the party’s support in Teso Sub-region.

Busoga, teso voters

The NRM yellow book boasts of some 2.33 million party members in Busoga Sub-region compared to the 1.1 million in Teso Sub-region. This makes Busoga the sub-region with the second-highest number of NRM party members after Ankole, which has 2.39 million members. While he won the 2021 General Elections with 6.01 million votes, candidate Museveni performed poorly in Busoga, scoring 404,862 votes against Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party’s 437,059 votes. Of the 11 districts, Mr Museveni won in only three.

Meanwhile, across the 12 districts that make up Teso Sub-region, Mr Museveni scored 60 percent of the total 959,814 votes cast. This implies that Mr Museveni will need more mobilisation in Busoga, where his support shrank in 2021. Responding to Ms Kadaga, Mr Museveni said: “…it is not correct for you to involve my people in the Basoga to try to give the impression that if it is not you, the Basoga are not there. This is not correct, and I have heard references to that issue, but I am the one who fought for the Basoga, not everyone else.”



