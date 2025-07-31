How Kalangala residents are preparing for windy season

July and August are difficult months for people who use water transport and for communities living in Kalangala District. This is when strong winds and rough waves are at their worst, raising fears of boats capsizing, leading to loss of lives and property.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) said the strong winds this year are expected to begin later than usual. This delay is linked to the heavier rains that fell in June and early July.

“We’ve had more rainfall than usual around the Lake Victoria basin in the past months, which suppressed the wind momentum. However, conditions are now changing, and we expect strong winds towards the end of July into early August,” Mr Yusuf Nsubuga, the UNMA spokesperson, said in an interview on July 25.

He added: “Meteorologists predict that this period will be characterised by heavy waves and are urging boat skippers and passengers to take precautionary measures. We advise boat users to delay their journeys when waves start to rise, and all occupants must wear life jackets at all times.”

To reduce the risk of accidents, Mr Fredrick Ssemwogerere, the chief administrative officer of Kalangala District, has issued an order suspending non-essential government travel to far-off islands like Mazinga and Bubeke when the winds are strongest.

“We have told public servants to avoid unnecessary movements. Where travel is essential, life jackets and other safety gear are mandatory,” he said.

Mr Ssemwogerere acknowledged that this measure would disrupt service delivery, but insisted that “a delayed reporting on duty is better than a lost life.”

“As a district, we plan fewer activities on remote islands during this high-risk period for the safety of our staff,” he added. Kalangala has 64 inhabited islands that are affected by changing weather conditions, especially in July and August when strong winds and rough waves disrupt daily life.

These winds often cause sudden turbulence and high waves, which can make small wooden boats overturn. Kalangala District Chairperson Rajab Semakula said key departments like health, veterinary, and engineering have been provided with life jackets and employees instructed to travel only when it’s absolutely necessary.

“We have intensified community sensitisation and invested in safer water transport. MV Nathalie, introduced last year, and the incoming MV Ormiston Water Bus will improve access to remote islands and reduce dependency on unsafe wooden boats,” he said.

Local traders and boat operators are also getting ready for the rough season. Mr Julian Muwonge, a trader at Mweena Landing Site, said many businesses are buying and storing goods early to avoid problems caused by transport delays.

“When the winds pick up, the boat’s movements reduce. This affects deliveries and sales. We’re buying non-perishables in bulk to ensure that customers are served when strong winds start,” he said.

Boat operators like Mr Yusiya Nkunyinjji, who plies the Bukasa–Mweena route, said they have adopted a flexible approach based on real-time weather monitoring.

“If the waves are calm in the early morning, we set off by 5am to beat the rough waters. If it’s not safe, we cancel the trip altogether,” he said. Even journalists are adjusting how they work.

Mr Samuel Nkuba, the chairperson of the Kalangala Journalists Association, said many reporters will depend on local contacts for information instead of risking travel during this dangerous period.

However, some fishermen are now choosing to continue their work during the windy season due to financial hardship.

“Because of the situation on the lake, many can’t afford to stop. But we advise all boat operators to have life jackets and engines in proper working condition,” Mr Godfrey Ssenyonga Kambugu, the chairperson of the Association of Fishermen and Lake Users Uganda (AFALU), said.

The Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU), which President Museveni deployed on the lake in 2017 to fight illegal fishing, has intensified enforcement operations, warning against the use of unlicensed and overloaded boats.

“This is the season when accidents increase. We are targeting boats without safety gear and unregistered operators,” Lt Lauben Ndifula, the FPU spokesperson, said.

The Water Quality and Quantity Synthesis Report of 2005 compiled by the Lake Victoria Environment Management Programme (LVEMP) indicates that the islands of Ssese (Kalangala District) are part of the convergence zone of winds from the east, southeast, and southwest that converge on the western shores.

The report shows that the same convergence creates asymmetrical and unstable waves, resulting in heavy turbulence of the waters that eventually causes water accidents.

Past incidents

Strong winds and waves are the main causes of drowning in Uganda’s water bodies. On March 12, 2024, a boat carrying 17 people from Bussi Island to Nakiwogo Landing Site on Lake Victoria capsized after being hit by rough waves. The accident happened at around 5am.

Eleven passengers wearing life jackets were rescued by the Special Forces Command marine unit, but six others died.

In August 2024, Uganda recorded one of the worst water accidents in five years. Sixteen passengers died near Nsazi Island in Mukono District.

The boat, a wooden vessel travelling from Kalangala District to Kasenyi Landing Site in Wakiso District, was reportedly overloaded. It carried around 25 people, but only nine survived. On December 11, 2024, three people died when a boat capsized between Kirewa and Namiti islands.

It had at least 24 passengers on board, most of them women. On February 16, 2025, another boat with five people and five cows on board capsized on the lake, killing three passengers, the boat captain, and all five cows.