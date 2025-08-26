How Kampala sauna exploded, injuring 8

A loud explosion tore through a quiet night at Buziga Country Resort in a city suburb at the weekend, leaving three patrons requiring specialised medical attention. The 10pm blast in Makindye Division on Sunday ripped through a sauna facility as desperate cries for help rang out and the patrons lay trapped by the collapsed walls. Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

Mr Edwin Mugerwa, one of the first responders, said: “We responded to the cries for help but the heat was intense and unbearable. We could not get close enough until the heat subsided.”

He said the explosion destroyed the walls as smoke engulfed the sauna room. Several witnesses said the explosion was caused by excessive heating of the steam bath boiler. They also said the control valve in the boiler could have malfunctioned. Another witness said: “The gas escaped from the sealed metallic container causing an explosion, which damaged houses within the vicinity. The victims were evacuated and the scene of crime cordoned off,” But the police said the exact cause of the explosion has not yet been established. By the time police detectives from Kabalagala Police Station arrived at the scene, several people had been rescued. They included three females who were seriously injured.

Mr Owoyesigyire said the victims were identified as Hajjat Masitula, 69, Katuso Cell vice chairperson, who suffered severe burns on the back, chest and lower body. Another was Zahara Nakawesi Kasenene, 39, who sustained burns and a broken left leg, and Aisha Mamaram, who suffered multiple severe burns across her body. He said all three victims were initially rushed to Kiruddu Hospital for emergency treatment, but said two of them were later referred to Nsambya and Mulago hospitals for specialised management. Mr Owoyesigyire said: “A team of officers immediately responded to the scene, detectives and the scene of crime officer documented and secured the area. The explosion caused extensive damage, with part of the structure collapsing, leaving the walls with cracks, and debris, including broken glass stained with blood scattered about.”

“At this stage, no arrests have been made. The scene remains cordoned off for a thorough forensic examination, which is expected to provide more clarity on the cause of the explosion,” Mr Owoyesigyire said. The latest incident has reignited concerns over safety standards in leisure facilities, particularly those operating steam baths and saunas in Kampala’s rapidly growing hospitality sector. In 2019, an explosion destroyed a sauna in Naalya, a Kampala City suburb and injured five people. In 2021, another sauna explosion killed two businessmen in Wakiso District.

‘90% of saunas a ticking bomb’

A 2023 study indicated that nine out of every 10 saunas and steam baths (health clubs) across the country could explode anytime since they are using firewood where the pressure regulation is done manually, posing a health risk. The study recommended the use of electric devices since the electric steam and hot water generators are manufactured with standardised precautionary measures against system overloads. The findings also revealed that unsafe installations continue increasing the risks of explosions.



