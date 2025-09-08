How Kyagulanyi’s guard Bobi Giant was abducted

Another member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party was at the weekend kidnapped by people wearing army fatigues and others in plain clothes.

Close relatives say Mr Calvin Tasi, also known as Bobi Giant, who has been on NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine’s, security team for more than five years, was trailed by unidentified people for more than a week until Saturday, when they had gone for a community cleaning activity with the area MP Erias Nakoola in Kawempe North, north of the capital Kampala.

After the activity that lasted for about three hours, the group began their journey back to the party headquarters in Makerere-Kavule. However, unidentified men travelling in a van intercepted them, prompting the driver to make a sudden halt as the armed men jumped out of the van and demanded to see Bobi Giant.

Multiple sources told this publication that the abductors may have benefited from briefing by members from the party on Bobi Giant’s movements.

The final plan, according to the sources, was made on Saturday morning, in which the informant trailed the subject and kept on updating the abductors, including the time, place, dress code, and the car he was using. Mr Nalukoola said he had information that Bobi Giant was driven to Jinja District to conduct a thorough search of his home.

“You know this was an abduction because in a normal arrest, someone is supposed to be kept for 24 hours to identify whether they are fit to be suspects for the offence for which they have been arrested, and thereafter they are released if they are not,” Nalukoola said.

He added: “But if they are suspects, within 48 hours we expect that they should be produced in a court of law to make a plea before the lawyers begin to think about applying for bail because the judge or magistrate will ask to do so as is their constitutional right.” Ms Swabra Kiganda Owomukisa, the wife of Bobi Giant, said they had suspected he was being trailed, but hoped it would not develop into anything as serious.

“We had nothing to do because when they came, they knew their target and went straight to him. We tried to ask them what the matter was and why my husband was being arrested, but they didn’t explain anything. They violently held him, carried him, and threw him into the waiting drone [Toyota HiAce van] and drove away,” Kiganda said.

Hours after his abduction, the army spokesperson, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, gave a media interview indicating that Bobi Giant had been arrested and charged with holding unlawful drilling. Yesterday, when asked to confirm the whereabouts of the Opposition party member and the charges, Gen Kulayigye declined to give a position and referred this reporter to the police.

“I have never been the police spokesperson to tell the country which charges are preferred on suspects. Why don’t you call the police and find out what that man did? I don’t have an answer for you, sir,” Gen Kulayigye said.

Mr Kituma Rusoke, the police spokesperson, said last evening that he did not have the details of the charges preferred against Bobi Giant and that he would give an update when he received the information from the people on the ground.

“I can confirm that we have that man in our custody. I don’t know the exact location, and I have yet to receive the information about why he got arrested and the charges. This information will be available either on Tuesday or Monday afternoon,” Mr Rusoke said.

The abduction of Mr Tasi brings to five the total number of Bobi Wine’s security team members that have been arrested and detained over the last four months. In May, Mr Edward Ssebuufu aka Eddie Mutwe, one of Bobi Wine’s innermost ring of security, was abducted and the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, later announced on his X (formerly Twitter) platform that Ssebuufu was “learning Runyankore” language. The rest of the other team members are battling various charges in different courts, including the defunct court-martial.

The team that is battling cases, including Mr Achilleo Kivumbi, Gadafi Mugumya, and Mr Grace Wakabi aka Smart, who are battling charges of aggravated robbery. They are still imprisoned in Masaka main prison in Masaka District. Mr Anthony Agaba, alias Bobi Young, who was arrested in May last year, remains in incarceration after being charged by the court martial, which was barred by the Supreme Court from trying civilians, months later. His file is yet to be transferred to the civilian courts, five months after the Supreme Court recommendations. Bobi Wine at the time said that he had received information that the arrest of all his bodyguards was an orchestrated move to “isolate and expose” him ahead of the coming 2026 presidential elections. “It’s clear I am the target.

They (state) want to isolate me and make us helpless. They want to communicate to the world and the country that we are nobodies,” Bobi Wine said. Yesterday, Mr Nalukoola said that they are hoping that Bobi Giant will be produced in court together with the other arrested Bobi Wine’s bodyguards today. “Eddie Mutwe and his colleagues who are on the same charges of conducting unlawful drills, will be appearing in court tomorrow [today] in Kanyanya in Kampala for a bail application hearing, and we hope that he will be among those,” Nalukoola said.

He added: “But if that does not happen, we shall have no choice but to apply for a habeas corpus, and we will pursue it as a separate matter. But we are used to these incidents because anyone who is viewed as threatening President Museveni’s power is arrested and charged with anything that they feel like.”



