How L. Kyoga has become deathtrap for fishermen

Residents and leaders in Pallisa District have expressed concern over the rising cases of fishermen and other locals drowning in Lake Kyoga.

The North Bukedi regional police spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, said more than 10 people have drowned in Lake Kyoga in one month.

“This is after their boats capsized on different days due to heavy winds,” she said.

Ms Alaso said locals and fishermen using the lake should be vigilant, saying the lake has become more dangerous due to growing effects of climate change.

Early last month, two fishermen drowned after their boat capsized following heavy rain at Omunwo Landing Site in Apopong Sub-county.

The deceased, who are both aged 18, were identified as Wilson Omoding and Geoffrey Opio.

On November 15, police recovered the body of Yeku Echomu, 47, a resident of Aciisa Village in Kobuin Sub-county, at Gawa Landing Site.

Mr Emmanuel Olupot, the Aciisa Village chairperson, said Echomu was on his way to check on his cattle on an island, when his boat capsized. Two others, who had travelled with him survived.

On December 3, Julius Okiror, 21, of Amoni Village, Amoni Parish, Obutet Sub-county also drowned in Lake Meito, a tributary of Lake Kyoga.

Mr John Tibita, a resident of Amoni Village, Amoni Parish, said: “There is something wrong because our children are dying. It is heartbreaking. Whenever they go fishing, we are not sure of whether they will return.”

Mr James Omule, one of the survivors, said these days the wind blows heavily, which was rare in the previous years.

“Whenever we get in the middle of the lake, the boat starts shaking because of the heavy winds. This used to happen but it was not routine as it is now,” he said.

Mr Dan Onapito, another resident, said the lake is their only source of livelihood.

“We are totally scared. The lake is no longer friendly to us and worst of all, it’s our source of livelihood so we cannot leave it alone,” Mr Onapito said.

Mr Paul Opolot, one of the opinion leaders in the district, said government should come up with a policy of compulsory wearing of life jackets by fishermen and other people travelling on the lake.

Mr Emmanuel Olupot, the Apopong Sub-county chairperson, advised fishermen to always operate in groups.