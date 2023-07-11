How lawyer Katende inspired peers, students

Described as shy, senior lawyer John Winston Katende is a man of many firsts.

This is revealed in a biography titled John W Katende: The Man of Many Firsts, which was launched in Kampala yesterday.

Some of his firsts include forming the Ebonies, VCL studios, and founded the Makerere University law school alongside Prof Fredrick Ssempebwa.

He was also the first attorney general and minister for strategic planning in Buganda Kingdom in the reign of Kabaka Muwenda Mutebi. He also swore in the Kabaka.

The biography delves into themes such as love, resilience, legal practice, love for art and drama.

“Surprisingly, Mr Katende is rather shy and very self-effacing which he jokingly explained because he is a member of the Lugave (pangolin) clan whose members, like the pangolin, are usually very shy,” Mr Ronald Nabimanya, the publisher of the book, said.

He added: “When I broached the subject of him writing his autobiography, he quickly demurred and said that he has never wanted to sit down and write his life story.

“He believed that his actions and any impact he has had on others should speak for themselves and if I wanted to know more about him, I should instead talk to people he has been fortunate to interact with over the course of his life and career.”

Many of his students have gone on to have exceptional careers as lawyers, judges, company secretaries, and politicians, among others.

They include First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rebecca Kadaga, former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, former deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, retired Supreme Court Judge Alfred Karokora, Supreme Court Judge Amos Twinomujuni (RIP), Justices Augustine Nshimye, Stella Arach-Amoko (RIP), Moses Mukiibi, Edmund Sempa Lugayizi, and Lamech Nsubuga Mukasa.

Other are Elizabeth Ibanda Nahamya (RIP), Vincent Kibuuka Musoke (RIP), Atwoki Rugadya, Margaret Oguli Oumo, Ralph Ochan, Vincent Zehurikiize, Julia Sebutinde, former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura, current IGP Okoth Ochola, former Ethics minister Maria Matembe, Peter Kabatsi, Sam Kuteesa, Amama Mbabazi and Khiddu Makubuya.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, says he first heard of Mr Katende in the 1980s as a fan of the Ebonies.

Mr Katende is the brain behind the local production of the Ebonies, among others.

“I first watched a music performance by the Ebonies when I was at St Mary’s College Kisubi. During one of the holidays, my sister Betty Lumala took me to a show staged by the Ebonies. I think it was the first music production I watched,” Mr Mayiga said.

“There was plenty of music and drama skits. They used to tell us that the man behind the Ebonies was John W Katende, a famous lawyer, but I had never seen him. Of course, the face of the Ebonies was Jimmy Katumba,” he added.

Professionally, Mr Mayiga said as a state attorney, he prosecuted a case in which Mr Katende’s law firm, Katende & Ssempebwa Advocates, was representing the accused.

“I was a very young lawyer during the trial of that case and many times, Mr Samuel Sserwanga (a partner with Katende) would give me a lift from Buganda Road Court to my office at Parliamentary building where the Attorney General’s chambers are located. I didn’t have a car and at times, I would drop by their offices for a chat,” he said.

He added: “That caused problems when the complainant, who was my major witness for the case, reported me [claiming that] I was being compromised by the defence counsel, which wasn’t the case.”

Mr Mayiga said in 1991, Mr Katende was the legal adviser to the Kabaka, who was at the time referred to as Ssabataka, which means the head of all the clans in Buganda.

“My first impression of Mr Katende was when Mr Sserwanga took me to his office. He was like a king. He was seated in his big chair and he was swinging from left to right as he was talking to me. Of course, the law firm Katende, Ssempebwa and Co Advocates is quite big,” he said.

He added: “I think it is probably the first law firm in the country to have that kind of size, the square area they occupy, facilities, big library, conference room, board rooms, young lawyers cubicles with furniture which had been imported from either Dubai or Malaysia.”

Former Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki described Mr Katende as one of the brightest students in their law class at the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. He added that despite being one of the most recognisable faces on the Uganda legal scene, Mr Katende has always been affable.

Justice James Ogoola, the former principal judge, said Katende was and continues to be a very valuable friend, colleague, and classmate at the Law School of the University of Dar es Salaam.

Student life

He added that Mr Katende was a budding student with “a keen mind and super brain inside his intellectual granary by setting the scholarly bar high for himself and remained there even after his university days”.

Ms Kadaga said she first met Mr Katende in 1975 when she joined Makerere University for her law course, and taught her introduction to law.

“Apart from being mesmerised by the new environment of the university, it was quite exciting to see Mr Katende. He had this habit of carrying his books in his left hand, outstretched. His lessons were a novelty with subjects like jurisprudence, ratio decidendi, precedents and case law,” she said.

Mr Bart Katureebe, the former chief justice, who was the chief guest at the launch of the biography, said he has known Mr Katende since 1971.

Justice Katureebe revealed that when he opened his law firm, Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA), he tried to emulate Mr Katende’s posh law firm.

He added that he was happy when he presided over a case in which the lawyer’s firm, Katende and Ssempebwa Co Advocates, represented the petitioners, and the court agreed with them to scrap the mandatory death sentence.

About Katende

Senior lawyer John Winston Katende has a Master of Law from Harvard University.

He was one of the architects of the return of the Owakabaka Bwa Buganda. In recognition of his contributions towards the kingdom, Mr Katende was honoured by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi with the highest award in Buganda, the Ekitiibwa Kyamafumu n’Engabo.

An accomplished lawyer, his firm name of Katende, Ssempebwa & Co Advocates has become synonymous with legal practice in the country.

He was also awarded the special rank of senior counsel, the highest honour in the legal fraternity, by former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe in 2018.