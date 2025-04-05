How LRA ambush left victim in bottomless pit

Joseph Oweka is all smiles at his office at Kitgum General Hospital. The 55-year-old medic appears worlds away from the harrowing experiences he endured, when he fell victim to the atrocities committed by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels.

Now working as a clinical officer at Kitgum General Hospital, Mr Oweka is a two-time survivor of deadly LRA attacks in 1997 and 2003. Although he lived through both incidents, the injuries he sustained have left lasting effects.

On August 24, 2004, orthopaedic surgeons at Mulago National Referral Hospital performed surgery on Mr Oweka, inserting an implant to replace the shattered neck of his right femur (thigh bone).

The implant was meant to be replaced in 2009, but this never happened. Mr Oweka says it is not through his own volition that the dated implant remains intact. Financial hardships have played a telling role.

After the surgery, Oweka says he was able to perform his duties normally as a medic at Kitgum General Hospital. However, in 2013, he started feeling pain in his right hip.

“I started experiencing a gradual onset of right hip pain, which has become worse over the years. Currently, I am back on axillary crutches for ambulation and have for more than four years been enrolled on chronic pain medication,” he says.

In August 2023, an X-ray examination conducted on his right femur showed erosion of the acetabular cartilage and a loose prosthetic stem. To relieve him from pain, medics recommend that he undergo a total hip replacement surgery as soon as possible.

“The above-named person was involved in a road traffic accident following an LRA ambush attack on 1/04/2003 along Kitgum Madi Opei Road. He sustained a fracture of the neck of the right femur. Any assistance offered to him during this time will be highly appreciated,” a medical report signed by orthopaedics at Yotkom in 2023 and seen by this newspaper stated.

According to Oweka, his worsening condition has endangered his posture and movement, and left him dependent on pain-numbing medicines. He says the total hip replacement and decompression of his back require at least Shs50 million to be conducted at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

How it started

While serving at a refugee settlement in Adjumani District with African Humanitarian Action, a local non-governmental organisation in September 1997, Mr Oweka was caught up in the mix of a rebel attack on the settlement’s health centre. On the fateful night, per his recollection, Mr Oweka had stayed behind to handle the night patients. This, he adds, was because his supervisor, the facility’s officer in-charge, was absent.

“We would receive the ambulance to take care of the night patients in case of emergencies. The LRA rebels attacked the facility at about 2am while I was deep asleep. I was woken up by the crackling sounds of gunfire that had rocked the facility. When I heard the gunfire, I opened the window, but I heard one of the rebels asking his colleagues to make all the abductees sit down,” Mr Oweka recalls.

“I managed to slip out through the window, run, and hide inside one of the pit -latrines. I stayed from 1am up to the morning hours, and the gunfire continued rocking; they were robbing a feeding centre,” he adds.

He says the survivors were rescued by government soldiers who arrived at daybreak.

“Scores of patients were killed and some of my colleagues were abducted,” he adds.

Second attack

In 1999, Oweka says he left Adjumani District fearing for his life, and decided to return to his home district of Kitgum to seek refuge.

He would later join the Kitgum Local Government upon being recruited and posted to the Madiopei Health Centre. All seemed well, and Mr Oweka was well on his way to forgetting the 1997 incident when, in 2003, he was a victim of an LRA rebel ambush that did not leave him the same to this day.

On April 1, 2003, Mr Oweka, along with other passengers, left Kitgum Town for Madi Opei using a pick-up truck. Six kilometres into the journey, they received information that the LRA rebels had laid an ambush along the road.

“We were,” he remembers, “informed by the intelligence officer who came riding on the motorcycle that they had got information that these men had laid an ambush along the road for the last two weeks and if anyone decided to go, they might not pass.”

According to Mr Oweka, upon hearing this, the driver decided to drive to the nearest centre, Mucwini, where they spent the night. In the morning, they resumed the journey to Kitgum.

“The driver made the call, anchoring it on the presumption that safety was to be found in the fact that Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers were driving to Mucwini Barracks,” he says.

Shortly after they set off from Mucwini towards Kitgum Town, Mr Oweka and his colleagues spotted a van filled with UPDF soldiers speeding behind them.

“The soldiers followed us. We did not know why they were following us, and the driver went ahead, but it turned out that they were escorting us,” Mr Oweka says.

When they reached Wanglango Primary School, a couple of kilometres from Kitgum Town, a man with dreadlocks, who they later discovered was a rebel, emerged from the bushes.

Mr Oweka remembers: “The man had an AKA 47 rifle and opened fire on us. The soldiers were still a distance away.”

He adds: “Everything became dark. I fell in a ditch on the road. The turn boy fell right next to me and kept telling me not to raise my head.”

Although the UPDF soldiers accompanying the entourage managed to force the rebels into a hasty retreat, substantial damage had already been done.

Only three people, including Mr Oweka, survived.

“I was then taken back to Kitgum General Hospital for further management, where I spent six weeks. Once the medics learnt that I was not healing following X-ray examinations that showed the cap of my femur was dying, I was referred to Mulago,” he says. “I was airlifted to Gulu for fear of coming under another attack on the road. After four months in Mulago Hospital, my operation was conducted, and I was given an implant, which was supposed to stay for five years from 2004 to 2009”

However, due to financial constraints, 15 years down the road, Mr Oweka has not had his implant replaced, endangering his posture and moving position. He has also been left dependent on painkillers.

“I have been having a lot of pain. My posture is not upright like it should be. I cannot run, jump, or go to the farm. I have resorted to taking painkillers,” he says.