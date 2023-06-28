How Luweero teacher built 21 schools

With a remarkable career in education, evangelism, and community leadership, Mr George Willington Kiberu, 99, stands as an accomplished figure.

His name resonated with inspiration when it was announced as one of the medal recipients during the 34th Heroes Day celebrations at Kassala Parish in Luweero District on June 9, specifically honored in the Diamond Jubilee civilian category.

“I feel more inspired to guide the young generation and mentor more educationalists although I am growing weaker each day because of my advanced age. I have nurtured the dream that started when I was only 14 years of age,” he reminisces

Kiberu’s name is deep-rooted in the academia, a journey he has nursed for the last 75 years after successfully starting Light College SS Katikamu in 1948.

Kiberu embarked on his teaching career at a tender age, demonstrating his passion for education even before becoming a qualified teacher. At the age of 14, he took it upon himself to teach primary school children.

Over the years, Kiberu’s dedication to improving education in central Uganda has resulted in the establishment of 21 schools.

These schools encompass various educational levels, ranging from primary and secondary to vocational institutions. However, Kiberu’s role now extends beyond the day-to-day management of these schools.

He has entrusted their administration to his former students and children, who have taken on the responsibility with great enthusiasm.

Kiberu’s commitment to assisting underprivileged children in different communities is further evident through his provision of bursaries. Through his generous heart, approximately 4,000 Ugandans have been able to benefit from the bursary scheme.

Many of these recipients have gone on to serve humanity in various capacities, drawing inspiration from his selflessness.

“I did not start the schools to gain profit, but I always had a noble cause to help the needy and less fortunate children get decent education. Through offering study bursaries, many of these children are now responsible citizens and serving Uganda in different capacities,” he says.

First school operated under a tree

Driven by a resolute determination to realise his dream, Kiberu embarked on the challenging journey of registering his school with the government in 1948.

However, private schools were almost non-existent at the time, and the process of registration was complex. Despite the challenges, Kiberu persevered and overcame the obstacles, ultimately succeeding in establishing his school as one of the pioneers of private education in his region.

This came after students at his school excelled and his school was seconded by several parents and government officials to be registered and licensed as a private school.

“After excelling in performance, I was allowed to register the school under primary sub-grade school (Light & Grammar primary school). At this very time I picked the vision of venturing into secondary education to take care of the children that were graduating from the primary section. This is how Light College Katikamu came into existence,” he says.

Kiberu explains that during the early years of the schools’ existence, sustainability posed a significant challenge, particularly in rural settings where education was not highly valued.

However, as the country moved closer to self-governance and approached the era of independence in the early 1960s, he noticed a growing momentum and determination to continue providing education.

The father of 27 children is quick to point out that while in the later years he became an evangelist in the Adventist Church; he never lost his original vision to have several of the less privileged children get affordable education.

Light College Katikamu which was started in 1948. PHOTO/COURTESY OF LIGHT COLLEGE KATIKAMU

Starting more schools and challenges

Because of Kiberu’s close collaboration with his family, the children he mentored, including his own, embraced the concept of school management. Today, they serve as directors in the 21 schools located throughout the country.

“I have always encouraged my children to learn to serve humanity and ensure that their education impacts society. While some of the children that I have mentored and helped get education have ventured into the different fields, including politics, private work and the public service; several picked up my vision and played a big role in the schools that I helped start,” he reveals.

During the war that broke out in the Luweero Triangle, particularly in Masulita (Wakiso), where the school was situated, a distressing situation arose. Numerous children were stranded at the school. As the school director and a parent, Kibera’s priority was to ensure the safety and well-being of these stranded children, as well as facilitating their safe reunion with their parents.

“I set out to walk through the bushes with some of the children to safely deliver them to their respective parents. I struggled with over 40 children that had got stranded at Light College Katikamu in Masulita. I safely handed them to their respective parents at the height of the NRA liberation war,” he reveals.

The medal

Upon receiving the news that his name had been put forward for the Heroes Medal, Kiberu could not fully comprehend the magnitude of the recognition for his long years of service and unwavering dedication to serving humanity.

The realisation of the country’s acknowledgment of his contributions began to sink in when he was assisted in ascending the podium to shake hands with the Prime Minister of Uganda, Ms. Robinah Nabbanja.

It was at this moment, right after being adorned with the Diamond Jubilee Medal in the Civilian category, that the true significance of the honour became real to him.

Kiberu is filled with deep gratitude and humility as he reflects on this momentous occasion. The recognition he received reaffirmed the importance of selfless service and its far-reaching effects on the lives of others.

“I thank the government for being able to recognise my contribution to the building of the nation. I also rally the young generation to learn to work for humanity,” Kiberu says in a soft voice.

Ms Rose Namayanja Nsereko, the NRM party deputy Secretary General is among the people that have benefited from Kiberu’s generous heart.

“Mzee George Willington Kiberu guided me through my secondary education at Light College Katikamu in the late 1980s. I am a beneficiary of the bursary programme that saw me go through secondary education. Seeing Mzee Kiberu awarded a Hero’s Medal left me overjoyed,” she says in an interview.

The Central Uganda Seventh Day Adventist Bishop Samuel Kajoba says Kiberu is not only in the education sector, but has played a big role in the laying of the foundation structures for several SDA churches in Uganda.

Ms Beatrice Birungi, a school director at Winsa Nursery Day & Boarding Primary School Buloba, who is his daughter, says she still seeks guidance from her father in the management of the school.

NRM party deputy Secretary General, Ms Rose Namayanja, addresses students at Target Community School, Wobulenzi in 2022. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

“We are following in the footsteps of our father. We have grown under his guidance. He wanted us to emulate him and be able to serve as educationalists. Many of us are running the schools as directors, teachers among other responsibilities,” she says.

THE SCHOOLS

Light College Katikamu

Light &Grammar Primary School

Light Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools Bulenga

Light Bureau of Accountancy (defunct)

Light High School Seguku

Light Secondary School Kitoma

Light Vocational School Bandwe

Wisdom Primary &Nursery School Lugala

Hebron Junior School Kagoma

Jedah Junior School Nsangi

Winsa Nursery School, Day& Boarding Primary School Buloba

Yet Happy Kids Namasuba,

Target Community College Wobulenzi

Victors Junior School Nawanende,

Nansana Education Centre,

Jordan Junior School Masaka,

Goshen Junior School,

Buwanguzi Primary School Wakiso,

Faithful Kindergarten Nsangi,

Kennedy Senior Secondary School

Kawuku-Entebbe